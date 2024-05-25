Write Club offers the opportunity for burgeoning writers to share a five-minute selection from their current endeavors (novels, short stories, memoirs, poetry, plays, script, articles, essays, etc.) and then receive feedback from their peers. Write Club provides a friendly and welcome atmosphere to discuss different topics concerning the craft of writing. This event is open to everyone and no registration is required. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7820 for more information.

Location: Shakespeare Room