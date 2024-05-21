Write Club Presents: Creating Character with Miriam Calleja
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Learn how to create compelling characters and write believable dialogue.
Delve into what resonates with readers and brings your fictional worlds to life. Expect to come away with skills that elevate your stories as well as practical techniques that enrich your plot and keep readers hooked.
Location: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms
