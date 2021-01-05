Zoo to Myself: Golf Cart Experience
Birmingham Zoo 2630 Cahaba Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35223
NEW Experience! Although we are closed to the public on Mondays and Tuesdays, you can still enjoy the Zoo! Zoo to Myself Experiences offer a 90-minute, guided golf cart tour of the most popular areas of the Zoo all to yourself! Experiences include Keeper chats, animal meet and greets, and a behind the scenes sneak peek. For the walking portion of the tour, participants can choose between the Predator Building or the Primates of the World/ South America Building.
Registration includes a reservation for 2 people. Up to 2 additional guests from the same household can be added at an additional cost, prices below. Please contact our Education department at education@birminghamzoo.com or by calling 205-909-4558 to add guests to your tour.
Members $180
*Members will need to register or sign-in at the top of the registration page to access member discounted pricing.
Up to 4 additional guests from the same household can be added for $90 per person for Members.
Non Members $200
Up to 4 additional guests from the same household can be added for $100 per person for non-Members.
FULL DETAILS HERE - birminghamzoo.com/behind-the-scenes