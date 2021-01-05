Zoo to Myself: Golf Cart Experience

NEW Experience! Although we are closed to the public on Mondays and Tuesdays, you can still enjoy the Zoo! Zoo to Myself Experiences offer a 90-minute, guided golf cart tour of the most popular areas of the Zoo all to yourself! Experiences include Keeper chats, animal meet and greets, and a behind the scenes sneak peek. For the walking portion of the tour, participants can choose between the Predator Building or the Primates of the World/ South America Building.

Registration includes a reservation for 2 people. Up to 2 additional guests from the same household can be added at an additional cost, prices below. Please contact our Education department at education@birminghamzoo.com or by calling 205-909-4558 to add guests to your tour.

Members $180

*Members will need to register or sign-in at the top of the registration page to access member discounted pricing.

Up to 4 additional guests from the same household can be added for $90 per person for Members.

Non Members $200

Up to 4 additional guests from the same household can be added for $100 per person for non-Members.

FULL DETAILS HERE - birminghamzoo.com/behind-the-scenes