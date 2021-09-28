ZOOM Class: Microsoft PowerPoint
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Online Zoom class that teaches the fundamentals of Microsoft PowerPoint, a multimedia presentation application.
This class covers the use of clipart, WordArt, charts and graphs, slide templates and presentation options. The class is free of charge and designed for users new to Microsoft PowerPoint.
Register to attend online. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7747 for more information.
AGE GROUP: All Ages
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Library