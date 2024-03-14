10th Annual Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K & Family Fun Day set on March 16

The 10th Annual Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K & Family Fun Day is scheduled to take place on March 16 at Veterans Park in Hoover.

This event commemorates Judy M. Merritt, former president of Jefferson State Community College, who served for 35 years and was the first female president of an Alabama college. 5K registration costs $25 until March 16th and increases to $30 on the day of the race.

College students and individuals aged 18 and under can register for $15 using the code "student" at checkout. Participants can run, walk, or choose the "sleep-in" option.

All proceeds from the race will fund scholarships for Jefferson State students in need. After the race, attendees can enjoy various activities including a DJ, inflatables, face painting, complimentary popcorn, cotton candy, drinks, and onsite vendors.

For more information and registration, visit jeffersonstate.edu/5k.