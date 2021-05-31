2021 Free Friday Flicks outdoor movie series kicks off June 4

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Free Friday Flicks 2019 (2) An estimated 800 people showed up for the Free Friday Flicks outdoor summer movie series at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, June 14, 2019. The movie was "The Little Mermaid."

The Free Friday Flicks outdoor movie series is returning to Veterans Park in Hoover this year but only for the month of June.

Four movies are scheduled for the four Friday nights in June. The dates and movies are:

If one of the movies is not shown due to inclement weather, the rain date is July 9.

“101 Dalmations” and “Tom and Jerry: The Movie” are rated G for general audiences, while “Trolls World Tour” is rated PG for mild rude humor, and “The Croods: A New Age” is rated PG for peril, action and rude humor.

“101 Dalmations” is the first film ever shown by the Free Friday Flicks movie series when it started in Homewood in 1992, according to the series’ Facebook page.

The movie images are 30 feet wide and are shown on a 38-foot-wide screen on the grassy area near the main pavilion at Veterans Park.

Each movie is scheduled to start at dusk. The sun sets between 7:53 and 8 p.m. during the weeks the movies are scheduled.

Keri Lane, the founder of the free movie series, encourages people to come early — around 6:30 p.m. — and have picnics in the park prior to the show. There likely will be at least one food vendor, but people are welcome to bring their own food.

There typically are several activities for kids, and a playground is nearby. Lane encourages people to bring blankets or lawn chairs to watch the movie.

To get updates on movie cancellations due to bad weather, follow Backyard Movie Parties on Twitter at @BYMovieParties or go to Free Friday Flicks on Facebook.