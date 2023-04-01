2023 Denim & Dining set for April 28 at Aldridge

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220429_DenimandDining4 The 2023 Denim and Dining fundraiser will be at Aldridge Gardens on April 28.

The Hoover City Schools Foundation’s 2023 Denim & Dining fundraiser is scheduled for April 28 at Aldridge Gardens from 6 to 10 p.m.

It’s the foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year and is used to help fund special projects and grants for teachers in Hoover schools, said Shelley Shaw, the foundation’s executive director.

“We look forward to connecting with our many friends in the community at Denim and Dining each year,” Shaw said. “It’s a fun evening that allows us to really showcase how the foundation supports our students and teachers while raising money for future projects.”

Denim & Dining is a casual event that includes a catered barbecue dinner by Jim N’ Nick’s Bar-B-Q, live music, dessert prepared by culinary students at the Riverchase Career Connection Center, a silent auction and reception in the Aldridge House, and dinner and live auction outside under the pavilion.

The live auction usually includes trips to vacation resorts and sports memorabilia. The biggest money generator last year was a Caribbean vacation package with a seven-night stay at the Hammock Cove villa resort in Antigua, which auctioned for $1,200. Meanwhile, a framed photo of former Alabama Heisman winners Devontae Smith and Bryce Young, signed by both players and coach Nick Saban, auctioned for $400.

The silent auction typically includes packages at some of the higher-rated hotels in Hoover, jewelry and artwork.

Last year, the silent auction raised $7,000, while the foundation also took in $15,000 from sponsors, $7,580 from direct donations and $5,225 from the live auction, Shaw said. After bills for the event were paid, the net amount raised was $30,000, she said.

Sponsors this year include Sovereign CPA Group, Culver’s, Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel, Vivian Mora State Farm, Susette Clark-Walker/RealtySouth and the law firm of Weinberg, Wheeler, Huggins, Gunn & Dial, but additional sponsors are still being added.

Early bird admission tickets are $85 through March 31, and prices jump to $100 on April 1. VIP tables for eight people cost $1,000 and include extras such as swag bags and priority seating. Tickets can be purchased at hoovercsf.org/events.