2023 Taste of Shelby County returns to Inverness Country Club

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools Education Foundation. Shelby County Schools Superintendent Lewis Brooks chats with guests at the 2022 Taste of Shelby County. The event is the foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year.

People will get a chance to sample food and drinks from at least 18 Shelby County restaurants and other vendors at the 2023 Taste of Shelby County.

The event, which is a fundraiser for the Shelby County Schools Education Foundation, is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Inverness Country Club.

Tickets cost $30 for general admission through Sept. 13, $40 the day of the event or $50 for a VIP ticket with admission 30 minutes early.

The drink and food providers donate their products for the event, so the admission fees go to help the foundation give out grants to teachers in Shelby County Schools for special projects, equipment or materials for their classrooms, said Bethany Ivey, executive director of the foundation.

The foundation this past year was able to give out about $30,000 in teacher grants, with teachers getting up to $1,000 each, Ivey said.

An estimated 200 people attended last year’s Taste of Shelby County event, and it raised about $22,000, she said. The goal this year is $35,000.

Participating food and drink providers include the Inverness Country Club, East 59 Café, Eli’s Jerusalem Grill, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, Gumbo to Geaux, ATG Distribution, Half Shell Oyster House, Royaltea, Itty Bitty Bakers, Bistro Provare, Novi Vineyards & Winery, La Paz, Emily’s Heirloom Pound Cakes, Siluria Brewing, Wine Shoppe, Dread River Distillery and Good People Brewing Co.

The foundation also is conducting an online silent auction in conjunction with the event, with auction items including hotel stays, wine tastings, rounds of golf and restaurant gift cards, Ivey said. Auction items go live on Sept. 10, and the auction closes at 8 p.m. on Sept. 14. Items can be picked up at the Taste of Shelby County or the foundation office at the Shelby County Instructional Services Building in Alabaster.

“I’m super excited about this event,” Ivey said. “It is one of my favorite things I get to plan and do every year.”

To purchase tickets, go to https://bit.ly/30n1uT1. To see auction items, go to 32auctions.com/tasteofshelbycounty2023.