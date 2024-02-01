280 Corridor Events Guide - February 2024

Mondays: Substance Use Disorder Support Group. 6:30-8 p.m. Asbury United Methodist Church, Room 132. Open to all sober family members and friends age 18 or older. asburybham.org/care.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: Anchor Community Respite Ministry. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Asbury United Methodist Church. and gives care partners a break each week to run errands and rest. asburybham.org/care.

Feb. 3: Chelsea Community Christian Outreach Food Pantry. 10 a.m. to noon. Chelsea Church Of Christ, 10724 Chelsea Rd. No registration needed. Food will be distributed while supplies last. For more information, visit “Chelsea Community Christian Outreach” on Facebook.

Feb. 3: Music With Stuart Douglas. Noon to 4 p.m. Cat-n-Bird Winery. Enjoy music with singer/songwriter Stuart Douglas and food with American Kolache. Food starts at noon and music begins at 1 p.m. cat-n-bird.com.

× Expand Eric Essix Group

Feb. 3: Eric Essix Group. 7:30 p.m. Song Theatre, Columbiana. Enjoy a night of contemporary jazz. Tickets are $30. shelbycountyartscouncil.com.

Feb. 9-10: Giggles and Grace Consignment Sale. Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon. Asbury United Methodist Church. asburygigglesandgrace.com.

Feb. 10: Ultra Donut Dash 5K Trail

Run. 9 a.m. Oak Mountain State Park,Runners will eat a total of three donuts during the 3-mile race and must finish their donut before running to the next stop. Visit ultrasignup.com/register and search “Ultra Donut Dash.”

Feb. 11: Southeastern Outings Second Sunday Dayhike. 1 p.m. Oak Mountain State Park. A moderate four-mile walk. Children over 8 years old are welcome. $5 park admission fee. For more information, contact Randall Adkins at 205-317-6969.

Feb. 13: Republican Women of North Shelby County. Noon to 1 p.m. Inverness Country Club. Featuring a guest speaker and lunch. Tickets $25. For more information and reservations, email rwnsclunch@gmail.com.

Feb. 13: Valentines Cookie Decorating Class. 6:30 p.m. Cat-n-Bird Winery. Tickets include themed cookies, icing, all tools, a beverage from Cat-n-Bird Winery and post-class recipes sent via email. Tickets $55. cat-n-bird.com.

Feb. 15: First Priority of Alabama Network Event — North Shelby County. 11:30 a.m. Metro Diner, 180 Inverness Plaza. For more information, contact Debbie DeBoer at debi@firstpriorityal.com.

Feb. 17: Music with Madeleine. Noon to 5 p.m. Cat-n-Bird Winery. Enjoy music with Nashville-based recording artist Madeleine and food from Cousins Maine Lobster. Food is served from noon to 5 p.m. and music from 1 to 4 p.m. cat-n-bird.com.

Feb. 17: Mardi Gras Party Featuring the Chuck King Band. 7 p.m. The Grande Hall at Old Mill Square, Columbiana. Hosted by the federated Women’s Clubs of Columbiana, shelbycountyartscouncil.com/mardi-gras-party-fundraiser-2024.

× Expand Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday

Feb. 23-25: Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. Stock up on business or home severe weather supplies during this tax-free weekend. This includes items that could be used in an emergency, costing up to $60, and generators up to $1,000.

Feb. 24: Music With Pepper Brooks. Noon to 4 p.m. Cat-n-Bird Winery. Enjoy music with Nashville-based recording artist Pepper Brooks and food from Corazon Mexican. Food is served from noon to 3 p.m. and music from 1-4 p.m. cat-n-bird.com.

North Shelby Library

Feb. 5-April 11: Tax Return Preparation. 7:30 a.m. to noon. Appointment required. Call the library at 205-439-5540 or email nsdirector@shelbycounty-al.org. Preschool

Wednesdays: Storytime Friends. 10:30 a.m. Children up to age five. Registration required.

Feb. 6: Baby Tales. 10:30 a.m. Birth to 18 months.

Feb. 8: PJ Storytime — Valentine. 6 p.m. Wear pajamas and snacks are included.

Children

Tuesdays: Tech Tuesday. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Children’s Department. All ages with adult assistance.

Thursdays: Feb. 1, 15 and 29: Family Fun Night. 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Feb. 1: Monthly Craft Kit-to-Go. Children’s Department. Make beaded snowflake rings while supplies last.

Feb. 1: Monthly STEM Kit-to-Go. Children’s Department. Use provided clues to learn how birds specialize to thrive in their environment.

Feb. 1-29: Monthly In-House Scavenger Hunt — Hidden Hearts. All ages. Stop by the Children’s Department for a Valentine’s-themed hunt.

Feb. 2: Spanish Club. 4 p.m. School-aged kids and teens can learn the Spanish language. Registration required.

Feb. 13: Jan the Science Lady — Crazy Catapults. 10:30 a.m.

Feb. 21: Homeschool Hangout — Levers and Catapults. 1 p.m. Grades K-12. Registration required.

Feb. 21: Homeschool Art and Craft Kit. 1 p.m. Grades K-5. Pick up a young artist kit. No registration required. Adult assistance needed.

Tweens and Teens

Mondays: Teen Dungeons and Dragons. 6 p.m.

Fridays: Tween Open Gaming. 3 p.m. Ages 8-12.

Feb. 2: Spanish Club.

Feb. 5: Heartcraft — A Creative Minecraft Challenge. 4 p.m. Registration required.

Feb. 15: Tween Leadership Council Meeting. 4:30 p.m. Registration required.

Feb. 19: Tween Book Club.

4:30 p.m. Registration required.

Feb. 22: Teen Manga Club. 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 26: Tween Dungeons and Dragons. 4:30 p.m. Registration required.

Adults

Feb. 6: Acrylic Painting Program. 10 a.m. Registration required.

Feb. 6: True Crime Book Club. 6 p.m. Provide email in registration for a Zoom invitation.

Feb. 13 and 27: Language Club. 5 p.m. Practice and learn languages with other individuals who want to improve their language education. Registration required.

Feb. 15: NSL Book Club. 10:30 a.m. Discussing “News of the World” by Paulette Jiles. Registration is only required if you plan to join via Zoom.

Feb. 16: Checkers

Night. 5 p.m. Registration required.

Feb. 27: Clean Eating and Detoxing. 10:30 a.m. Presenter Dr. Anita Lee will be discussing clean eating and detoxing.

Mt Laurel Library

All ages

Feb. 19: Valentine Cookie Mix in a Jar. 2-4 p.m. Drop in and make a cute jar with a Valentine cookie mix. Registration required.

Children

Feb. 2 and 16: Ukulele Storytime. 10 a.m. Ages 19-36 months. Stories, music and bubbles make up the 30-minute program.

Feb. 9: Chinese New Year Party. 3-4 p.m. Celebrate with snacks, crafts and trivia.

Feb. 10: Crafty Saturday. Visit during library hours to make or take a craft to go.

Feb. 14: Valentine’s Storytime at O’Henry’s Coffee. 4 p.m. O’Henry’s Coffee, 300 Carlow Ln., Suite 111. Special storytime with free hot cocoa and treats. Registration required.

Tweens

Feb. 12: Tween Take and Make. Pick up a fun valentine craft to make at home.

Adults

Feb. 1: Mt Laurel Book Club. 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Discussing “The Secret Book of Flora Lea” by Patti Callahan Henry.

Feb. 12: Mt Laurel Knitting Group. 2-4 p.m. Bring your knitting, crocheting or embroidery to work on.

Feb. 15: Sugar Scrub. 4-6 p.m. This is a drop-in event. Come by during this time to make your own sugar scrub. Registration required.

Feb. 21: Lunch and Learn — Megan Montgomery Foundation. 12 p.m. This event will be led by the Megan Montgomery Foundation for the prevention of domestic violence. Lunch provided. Registration required.

Chelsea Public Library

All Ages

Feb. 10: Friends of Chelsea Library Book Sale. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Feb. 10: Lego Day. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Feb. 16: Homeschool Hangout. 1 p.m.

Feb. 17: Pokemon Club. 10-11 a.m.

Feb. 24: K.Z.T. Steam Day. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Preschool

Wednesdays: Tot Time. 10:30 a.m.

Thursdays: Mini Music. 10:30 a.m.

Teens

Mondays: Dungeons and Dragons. 4-6 p.m. Ages 12-14.

Wednesdays: Dungeons and Dragons. 5-7 p.m. Ages 15 and up.

Fridays: Theater Club. 2 p.m.

Feb. 12: Teen Dinner and a Book Club. 5 p.m. Adults

Fridays: Bring Your Own Craft. 1 p.m. Feb. 8: Adult Book Club. 11:30 a.m.

Feb. 15: BookTalk. 6 p.m.

Feb. 19: Beyond Books. 6 p.m. Beekeeping with George Baldwin. Registration required.