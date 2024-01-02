280 Corridor Events Guide - January 2024

× Expand Guided Hike — King’s Chair Overlook

Tuesdays: Geeks Who Drink Trivia Night. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mellow Mushroom, 920 Inverness Corners. Join other trivia enthusiasts for an authentic trivia quiz. geekswhodrink.com.

Jan. 6: Guided Hike — King’s Chair Overlook. 9:30 a.m. to noon. Oak Mountain State Park, North Trailhead parking lot. Join a guided four-mile hike to the King’s Chair Overlook. alapark.com/parks/oak-mountain-state-park.

Jan. 6: Chelsea Community Christian Outreach Food Pantry. 10 a.m. to noon. Chelsea Church Of Christ, 10724 Chelsea Road. Visit “Chelsea Community Christian Outreach” on Facebook.

Jan. 9: Republican Women of North Shelby County. Noon to 1 p.m. Inverness Country Club, 1 Country Club Drive. Featuring a guest speaker and provided lunch. Tickets are $25. Email rwnsclunch@gmail.com.

× Expand Taylor Hicks

Jan. 12: Taylor Hicks. 7:30 p.m. Shelby County Arts Council Song Theater, 105 West College Street, Columbiana. shelbycountyartscouncil.com.

Jan. 18: First Priority of Alabama Network Event — North Shelby County. 11:30 a.m. Metro Diner, 180 Inverness Plaza. Contact Debbie DeBoer at debi@firstpriorityal.com.

× Expand BTC Adam's Heart Runs 5K

Jan. 27: BTC Adam's Heart Runs 5K. 8 a.m. Oak Mountain State Park, Dogwood Pavilion. Registration fee is $30 and increases to $35 after Dec. 30. runsignup.com/Race/Events/AL/Pelham/AdamsHeartRuns.

Jan. 27: International Environmental Education Day: Nature is YOU. 1-3 p.m. Oak Mountain State Park Interpretive Center.Free with paid park admission. Contact lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov.

× Expand Paul Thorn

Jan. 27: Paul Thorn. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Shelby County Arts Council Song Theater, 105 West College Street, Columbiana. Enjoy bluesy roots music from Paul Thorn, an acclaimed Southern musician.

Library Events

Jan 2-7: Drop-In Puzzle Play. Children’s Department. Celebrate National Puzzle Month with a week of puzzle fun and challenges.

Jan. 8: Tween Dungeons and Dragons. 4:30 p.m. Ages 8-12. Registration required.

Jan. 9: True Crime Book Club. 6 p.m. Adult book club covering true crime books and documentaries. Provide email in registration for a Zoom invitation.

Jan. 11: Teen Leadership Council Semester Meeting. 4 p.m. Semester planning meeting. Please bring at least two programming ideas. Pizza provided.

Jan. 11 and 25: Thursday Family Fun Nights. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Lego night and bread art. Supplies provided.

Jan. 11 and 25: Introduction to Investing. 6:30 p.m. Kenny Eisenman will lead an interpersonal class on how to begin your investment portfolio. Adults.

Jan. 13: Spanish Club. 2 p.m. School-aged kids and teens can learn the Spanish language. Registration required.

Jan. 16: Baby Tales. 10:30 a.m. Birth to 18 months. A short story time designed for little ones. Registration required.

Jan. 16: Tween Leadership Council Meeting. 4:30 p.m. Ages 8-12. Tween leaders will meet for socializing, program planning and a service activity. Registration required.

Jan. 17: Homeschool Hangout — Water Safety. 1 p.m. Experts from Goldfish Swimming of Hoover will be here to share the basics of water safety. Registration required.

Jan. 17: Homeschool Art and Craft Kit — Snowflakes. 1 p.m. Pick up a kit to make your own snowflakes.

Jan. 18: Teen Craft Night. 4 p.m. Stop by for a cozy evening of crafts and snacks.

Jan. 18: PJ Storytime — Winter Tales. 6 p.m. Fun for all ages with winter-themed tales and more. Wear pajamas and snacks are included.

Jan. 20: Tween Among Us IRL. 5 p.m. Ages 8-12. Complete tasks the librarians set for you, while watching out for the imposter. Snacks provided. Registration required.

Jan. 22: Tween Book Club. 4:30 p.m. Ages 8-12. Book discussion and activity. Each child chooses a book they like to share. Snacks provided. Registration required.

Jan. 23: Jan the Science Lady — Exciting Electricity. 10:30 a.m. All ages. Engage in STEM fun with Dynamic Education science about electricity.

Jan. 23: Gut Health with Dr. Anita Lee. 10:30 a.m. Learn about gut health from Dr. Anita Lee. Adults.

Jan. 25: Teen Manga Club. 4:30 p.m. Talk with other teens about manga, watch anime and have Japanese snacks.

Jan. 30: Puppet Tales. 10:30 a.m. Ages 2-5. Storytime filled with puppet fun. Registration required.

Jan. 30: Social Crafting — Watercolor Pencil Program. 10:30 a.m. Adult watercolor pencil class. No experience necessary. All supplies provided.

Jan. 4: Mt Laurel Book Club. 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Adult book club. This month’s book is “Winter Garden” by Kristin Hannah.

Jan. 5 and 19: Ukulele Storytime. 10 a.m. For ages 19-36 months. Caregivers and siblings are welcome. Stories, music and bubbles make up the 30-minute program.

Jan. 8: Mt. Laurel Knitting Group. 2-4 p.m. Bring your knitting, crocheting or embroidery to work on. Group hosted by Jamie Skripnik.

Jan. 12: Tween Oreo Taste Test. 4 p.m. A blindfolded Oreo taste test along with Oreo trivia. Registration required.

Jan. 13: Crafty Saturday. Visit during library hours to make or take a craft to go.

Jan 17: Lunch and Learn. Noon. Local author Bill Norton will talk about his newly published book and give an overview of self-publishing. Lunch will be provided. Registration required.

Jan. 19: Dynamic Education — Snowy Science. 4 p.m. All ages welcome.

Jan 25: Dolores Hydock — Shelf Life: A Ramble through the Dewey Decimal System. 7 p.m. Double Oak Community Church Cafe, located directly across the road from the library. No registration required.

Jan. 31: Lunch and Learn — School Board Candidate Charlotte Meadows. 12 p.m. District 3 state school board candidate Charlotte Meadows to speak about school choice and preview what will be coming before the Legislature. Lunch provided. Registration required.

Jan. 8: Teen Dinner and Book Club. 5 p.m.

Jan. 11: Adult Book Club. 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 12: Theater Club. 2 p.m.

Jan. 13: Friends of Chelsea Library Book Sale. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan. 13: Lego Day. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jan. 15: Beyond Books. 6 p.m. Sandy Johnson will be teaching you how to make paper flowers from old book pages. Registration required.

Jan. 18: BookTalk. 6 p.m.

Jan. 19: Homeschool Hangout. 1 p.m.

Jan. 20: Pokemon Club. 10-11 a.m.

Jan. 27: K.Z.T. Steam Day. 10 a.m to 2 p.m.