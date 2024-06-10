280 Corridor Events Guide - June 2024

× Expand Mt. Laurel Farmer's Market and Craft Fair The Mt. Laurel Farmer's Market is held on Saturdays at 38 Manning Place.

Saturdays: Mt Laurel Farmers Market. 8 a.m. to noon. Town of Mt Laurel, Manning Place. Stop by on Saturday mornings during the summer months to sample a variety of goods from local farmers and vendors, with fresh fruits and vegetables, homemade salsas, jellies, breads, honey, artisan-made crafts and more. Find “Mt Laurel Farmers Market” on Facebook.

June 1: Chelsea Community Christian Outreach Food Pantry. 10 a.m. to noon. Chelsea Church of Christ, 10724 Chelsea Road. For more information, visit “Chelsea Community Christian Outreach” on Facebook.

June 9: Sean of the South “On The Air” Series 2024. 4-6 p.m. Song Theater, 105 West College St., Columbiana. A summer series of live-broadcast performances by Sean Dietrich and special guests. Tickets are $30, plus tax. shelbycountyartscouncil.com/events.

June 10-13: Princess Camp. 10-11:15 a.m. Iron City Dance Factory, 7350 Cahaba Valley Road, Suite 103. Ages 2-5.

ironcitydance.com.

June 10-13: The Eras Camp. 10 a.m. to noon. Iron City Dance Factory, 7350 Cahaba Valley Road, Suite 103. Ages 8-13. ironcitydance.com.

June 17-21: Mason Music Camp for Beginners. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Mason Music Greystone Studio, 5406 U.S. 280 E. Ages 6-9. Campers are given the opportunity to sing and play the guitar, piano, drums and ukulele. $235 per student. masonmusic.com/group-programs/music-camps.

June 20: Strawberry Full Moon Paddle. 8-10 p.m. Oak Mountain State Park, Flip Side Watersports, 100 Terrace Drive, Pelham. The marina will stay open late to allow guests the chance to see the full moon rise over the mountain from the water. Vessel rental starts at $20 per hour and ends at 9 p.m. For more information, visit “Flip Side Watersports” on Facebook.

June 22-23: Mountain Wake Games. 8 a.m. Oak Mountain State Park, Flip Side Watersports,100 Terrace Drive, Pelham. A two-day wakeboard event. Entry fees for contestants start at $50. For more information, or to register, visit flipsideal.com/mwg.

June 28-29: Liberty Day Festival. Columbiana. Festivities will begin Friday night with music on South Main Street. Saturday will offer food, arts and crafts vendors, kids activities and more. Country music artist Drake White will perform on Saturday, along with fireworks to end the night. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. For more information, visit facebook.com/LibertyDayFestival.

June 29: Chelsea Fest and The Big Kaboom. 6 p.m. Field across from the Winn-Dixie shopping center, Chelsea. A night of fun, fireworks and 4th of July festivities. Music from Monsters of Yacht will begin at 7 p.m., with fireworks beginning at 9 p.m. Food trucks and vendors will be on-site for the event. Visit chelseafest.com.

North Shelby Library

Register for programs at northshelbylibrary.org.

Library will be closed Sundays from June 2 through Aug. 11.

Children

Ongoing: Read Your Way Through Pre-K. Infants to age 5. Sign up in person in the Children’s Department, and then track all books read anywhere with your child.

Through July 12: Summer Reading Bingo Challenge. All ages. No registration.

Tuesdays: Tuesday Crafternoons. 2-4:30 p.m.

Wednesdays: Storytime Friends. 10:30 a.m.

June 1: Summer Reading Kick Off — Nature On Wheels. 11 a.m.

June 3-21: Virtual LEGO Competition. All ages. Registration required.

June 3-July 12: Bookmark Contest. All ages.

June 3: Miss Calliope — “From Soil to the Stars.” 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. All ages.

June 4: Baby Tales. 10:30 a.m. Infant to 18 months.

June 6: Family Fun Night — Teddy Bear Camp Out. 6 p.m. All ages. Registration required. June 8 y 11: La Hora del Cuentos. 10:30 a.m.

June 10: The Mr. Larry Magic Show. 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. All ages. Mr. Larry’s Magic Show has a little bit of everything: magic, puppets, balloons and fun.

June 11: Jan the Science Lady — Adventures in Science. 11 a.m. All ages.

June 13 and 25: Family Fun Night: Make Your Own Plushy Pal. 6 p.m. All ages. Registration required.

June 17: Animal Tales: Animal Alliances. 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. All ages.

June 20: Family Fun Night — PJ Storytime. 6 p.m. All ages.

June 24: TomFoolery — Juggling Extravaganza. 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. All ages.

Tweens (ages 8-12)

Tuesdays: Tuesday Tech. 2 p.m. Ages 8-17. Registration required.

June 5: Tween Interactive Bee Class with Foxhound Bee Company. 2 p.m.

June 12: An Adventurous Writing Workshop with Author Emma Fox. 2 p.m.

June 19: Tween Pizza and Painting. 2 p.m.

June 26: Tween Adventures in No Baking. 2 p.m.

Teens

Mondays: Teen Dungeons & Dragons. 6-7:45 p.m.

June 3: Teen Summer Reading Kickoff — Laser Tag. 6-8 p.m.

June 6: Teen Writing Workshop — Enter the Fantasy. 4-5:30 p.m.

June 20: Teen Manga Club. 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Adults

June 4: Mixed Media Painting Program. 10:30 a.m. Registration required.

June 4 and 18: Language Club. 5 p.m. Registration required.

June 6: Aldridge Gardens French Hydrangeas. 10:30 a.m. Registration required.

June 10: Camellia — The Birmingham Connection. 10:30 a.m. Learn the history of the state flower, the camellia, in Birmingham and Alabama.

June 18: Gelli Printing. 10 a.m. Registration required.

June 20: NSL Book Club — “The Last Flight” by Julie Clark. 10:30 a.m. Registration required only if you are meeting via Zoom.

June 20: Alabama Department of Archives and History present — The Yarbrough Quilt 1921-1959. 6:30 p.m. Registration required.

June 21: Alabama Humanities Alliance Presents — “It's the Little Things: Five small objects that connect us to the Dutch Golden Age” by Dolores Hydock. 10:30 a.m. Registration required.

June 25: Hibiscus — Watercolor Program. 10 a.m. Registration required. Space is limited.

Mt Laurel Library

For more information or to register for events, go to mtlaurellibrary.org.

Children

Tuesdays: Crafts-to-Go and Make a Button. Crafts-to-go at the library! Crafts will be available all day on Tuesday. Give us a call to check for availability. All ages with parent help.

Fridays: Ukulele Storytime. 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. Join us for fun songs on the ukulele, along with books and rhymes!

June 3: Miss Calliope — “From Soil to the Stars.” 2 p.m. Enjoy an interactive musical event with Miss Calliope! Registration required.

June 10: Mr. Larry’s Magic Show. 2 p.m. The Mr. Larry Magic Show has a little bit of everything: magic, puppets, balloons and fun! Registration required.

June 17: Animal Tales — Animal Alliances. 2 p.m. See amazing animals and learn all about how they all work together! Registration required.

June 24: TomFoolery. 2 p.m. Double Oak Community Church cafe, across the street from the library. All ages welcome. Juggling, unicycling, stilt walking and balancing acts!

Tweens (Ages 8-12)

June 6: Coaster Art. 2 p.m. Tweens will make a cool piece of coaster art with Sharpies and rubbing alcohol.

June 13: Teen and Tween CPR. 2 p.m. Great for babysitters!

June 20: Bedroom Sign Art. 2 p.m. Make a cool piece of artwork to decorate your bedroom door! Local artist Chris Cruz will lead this program.

June 27: Coosa Valley Waterkeepers. 2 p.m. Join Coosa Valley Waterkeepers for a cool program about water!

Adults

June 6: Mt Laurel Book Club. 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. “The Kitchen Front” by Jennifer Ryan.

June 6: Patriotic Wreath. 9 a.m. Ages 18 and up. Cost for this program is $10. No children allowed. Registration required.

June 13: House Healing. 7 p.m.

June 20: Freshwater Land Trust. 7 p.m. Freshwater Land Trust will highlight some of the area’s spectacular hiking trails. Light refreshments will be served. No registration required.

June 27: Watercolor Painting. 10 a.m. All supplies will be provided, no experience necessary. Registration required.

Chelsea Public Library

For more information or to register for events, go to cityofchelsea.com/225/Library-Home.

All Ages

June 1: Homeschooling Workshop with Kristy Trent. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register online.

June 4: Movie — “Up.” 1 p.m. Chelsea Community Center.

June 5: Smokey Bear Visits the Library. 2 p.m.

June 8: Friends of Chelsea Library Book Sale. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 8: Lego Day. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 11: Movie — “The Little Mermaid.” 1 p.m. Chelsea Community Center.

June 12: Crafting Your Own Galaxy Jar. 2 p.m.

June 15: Pokemon Trading Card Club. 10-11 a.m.

June 19: Scavenger Hunt in the Library. 2 p.m.

June 22: K.Z.T. Steam Day. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 25: Movie — “Cars.” 1 p.m. Chelsea Community Center.

June 26: Blanket Fort Building/Reading Time. 2-4 p.m.

Preschool

Wednesdays: Tot Time. 10:30 a.m. Chelsea Community Center.

Thursdays: Musical Munchkins. 10:30 a.m. Chelsea Community Center.

Teens

Mondays: Dungeons and Dragons. 4-6 p.m. Ages 12-14.

Wednesdays: Dungeons and Dragons. 5-7 p.m. Ages 15 and older.

Fridays: Theater Club. 11 a.m.