280 Corridor Events Guide - March 2024

March 1: Eat a Peach: Tribute to the Allman Brothers. 7:30 p.m. Song Theatre,105 W. College St., Columbiana. Tickets $30. shelbycountyartscouncil.com.

March 2: Chelsea Community Christian Outreach Food Pantry. 10 a.m. to noon. Chelsea Church Of Christ, 10724 Chelsea Road. No registration needed. Food will be distributed while supplies last. For more information, visit “Chelsea Community Christian Outreach” on Facebook.

March 2: Southeastern Outings Day Hike — Double Oak Park. 10 a.m. Double Oak Park. Meet at the Shelby County 43 entrance to the park. Enjoy a hike in this recently developed park in Shelby County, featuring 750 acres of beautiful scenery at the tail end of the Appalachian Mountain chain. Children 9 and older are welcome if they can easily hike 5 miles. Bring a picnic lunch and water bottle. Email southeasternoutings@gmail.com or information.

× Expand In My Cookie Era — Cookie Decorating Class

March 9: In My Cookie Era — Cookie Decorating Class. 10 a.m. to noon. Cat-n-Bird Winery, 11701 U.S. 280. Cookie decorating tips and techniques, provided by Whisk Confections. No experience needed. Each ticket includes cookies, icing and tools needed to decorate, instruction by the owner of Whisk Confections, a take-home box and a beverage. Registration is required, and tickets are $55 per person. justawhiskaway.com/in-person-cookie-class.

March 10: Southeastern Outings Second Sunday Dayhike — Oak Mountain State Park. 2 p.m. Oak Mountain State Park. Meet at 1:45 in the office parking lot for a moderate 4-mile afternoon hike. Children over age 8 are welcome only if supervised and able to complete a 4-mile hike. $5 per person park admission fee. Contact Randall Adkins at 205-317-6969.

March 12: Republican Women of North Shelby County. Noon to 1 p.m. Inverness Country Club, 1 Country Club Drive. Featuring a guest speaker. Lunch provided. Tickets are $25. For reservations, email rwnsclunch@gmail.com.

× Expand 10th Annual Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K & Family Fun Day

March 16: 10th Annual Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K & Family Fun Day. 9 a.m. Veterans Park, Hoover. The event is held in honor of Jefferson State Community College’s former president Judy M. Merritt, who was the first female president of an Alabama college and served for 35 years. 5K registration is $25 from until March 16 and $30 the day of the race. Registration is $15 for college students and those ages 18 and under (use code “student” at checkout). Run, walk or take advantage of the “sleep-in” option, with all proceeds from the race going toward scholarships for Jefferson State students in need. After-race activities include a DJ, inflatables, face painting, free popcorn, cotton candy and drinks, along with onsite vendors. jeffersonstate.edu/5k.

March 23: Homeschooling Workshop. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. North Shelby Library, 5521 Cahaba Valley Road. The Birmingham Homeschoolers Community is hosting a workshop for all current or prospective homeschool parents. Attendance is free, but RSVP is required. There is a suggested donation of $15 to cover workshop materials and lunch. birminghamhomeschoolers.com.

× Expand Fido Fest 2024

March 30: Fido Fest 2024. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Summit, parking lot near the AMC theater. Bring your furry friends to the ultimate pet celebration at the 7th Annual Fido Fest. Enjoy an afternoon that honors man’s best friend, while also giving back to our community’s pet organizations. Free admission. thesummitbirmingham.com/event/fido-fest-2024.

March 31: Guided Sunrise Hike to King’s Trail Overlook. 5:30 a.m. Oak Mountain State Park. Meet at the North Trailhead at 5:15 a.m. This hike is open to all but is considered intermediate to advanced. Trail is not stroller friendly. Dogs are welcome if on a leash. Bring a flashlight and/or headlamp. Other items recommended are water, snacks, hiking poles, camera and warm clothing. $5 per person park admission fee. Search “Guided Sunrise Hike to King’s Trail Overlook” on Facebook.