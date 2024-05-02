280 Corridor Events Guide - May 2024

Wednesdays: Asbury United Methodist Church Food Pantry Curbside Pickup. 2-3:30 p.m. Asbury United Methodist Church, 6690 Cahaba Valley Road. Pickup is now also offered on the first Saturday of each month from 12:30 to 2 p.m. The food pantry has served the community for over 12 years, and they are now offering curbside pickup for families in need. The pantry is operated through monetary donations by the Missions in Action program and food donations from AUMC members and other local food drives. For more information, contact Amy Gonzalez at 205-271-9909 or email amy.gonzalez@asburybham.org.

May 4: Chelsea Community Christian Outreach Food Pantry. 10 a.m. to noon. Chelsea Church Of Christ, 10724 Chelsea Road. Held the first Saturday of every month for those in need of food items. Food will be distributed while supplies last. For more information, visit “Chelsea Community Christian Outreach” on Facebook.

May 6: 17th Annual TEE UP for Down Syndrome. 11 a.m. start time. Inverness Country Club, 1 Country Club Dr. An event for a great cause featuring a round of golf, lunch and post-game meal, beverages, transfusion bar sponsored by Redmont Vodka, silent auction and raffle prizes. Registration is $300 for individuals or $1,000 for a four-person team. downsyndromealabama.org/tee-up-for-down-syndrome.

May 9: Taco ‘bout Cookies — A Fiesta Cookie Class. 6:30-9 p.m. Cat-N-Bird Winery, 11661 Old Highway 280, Chelsea. Join us for a fun, upbeat night full of cookie decorating tips and techniques, provided by Whisk Confections. Cookie designs will be fiesta inspired! Each ticket includes six cookies, icing, tools needed to decorate, a take-home box and a beverage from the venue. No experience needed. Taco Mama will be available, along with sangrias, margaritas and wine. Tickets can be purchased for $65 at justawhiskaway.com/in-person-cookie-class.

May 10: A Special Music Theater Performance with Alie B. Gorrie and Friends. 7:30-9 p.m. Song Theater, Columbiana. Enjoy a night of musical theater with Alabama native Alie B. Gorrie. She will be performing her original Cabaret show, “Cockeyed Optimist.” Local musical theater students will open the show with songs from their recent performance of “Frozen Jr.” There will also be a presentation honoring the Shelby County Arts Council with the “Stand for the Arts Award,'' presented by Ovation TV and Charter Communications. Tickets are $20 (plus tax) and can be purchased online at shelbycountyartscouncil.com/events/performance-with-alie-b-gorrie-and-friends.

May 11: Mother's Day Brunch with Simone's Kitchen. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cat-N-Bird Winery, 11661 Old Highway 280, Chelsea. Celebrate the special mothers in your life with a brunch by Simone’s Kitchen and music with Jeff Florreich. Reservations required. cat-n-bird.com.

May 25: Memorial Day Trail Race. 8 a.m. Redbud Pavilion, Oak Mountain State Park. This trail race will challenge runners with 6- or 12-mile options, with an added climb to the top of Double Oak Mountain. $5 per person to enter the park. For more information and a sign-up link, visit southeasterntrailruns.com/memorial-day-trail-race.

May 25: Valleydale Farmers Market Opening Day. 8 a.m. to noon. 4601 Valleydale Road. Shop vendors selling local produce, honey, flowers, baked goods, arts, crafts, meats and berries. Open on Saturdays until Labor Day.

North Shelby Library

Register for programs at northshelbylibrary.org.

Children

All Month: Monthly Craft Kit-to-Go. Available starting May 1, while supplies last.

All Month: Monthly STEM Kit-to-Go. Available starting May 1, while supplies last.

All Month: Monthly In-House Scavenger Hunt — Pokemon!

May 3: Spanish Club. 4:30 p.m. For school-age kids and teens.

May 4: Star Wars Day Craft. Anytime from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Come make Yoda ears or a Princess Leia bun headband.

May 7 and 14: Tech Tuesdays. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Drop in for weekly tech-based activity.

May 14: Jan the Science Lady — It Isn’t Magic … It’s Science! 10:30 a.m. All ages.

May 15: Homeschool Hangout — Hungry Hippos. 1 p.m. Join a life-size, full-action version of the game!

May 15: K-5 Homeschool Art & Craft Kit — Marble Maze Plate. 1 p.m. Grades K-5 with adult assistance if needed.

May 20-June 2: Children’s Summer Reading Early Registration. Early registrants receive an extra prize in their goodie bags! Online book logging will begin as soon as you register and will end July 12. Check out the summer reading link at northshelbylibrary.org for more information.

Tween (ages 8-12)

May 2: Tween Leadership Council Meeting. 4:30 p.m.

May 4: Tween Star Wars Party. 5 p.m.

May 10: Tween Open Gaming. 3-5:45 p.m.

May 13: Tween Book Club. 4:30 p.m.

May 20: Tween Dungeons & Dragons. 4:30 p.m.

Teen

Mondays: Teen Dungeons & Dragons. 6-7:45 p.m.

May 2: Teen Cozy Craft Night — Watercolor Painting. 4-5:30 p.m.

May 9: Teen Manga Club. 4:30-5:30 p.m.

May 16: Teen Leadership Council Meeting. 4-5 p.m.

May 24: Teen Cozy Crafts. 4-5:30 p.m.

May 30: Teen Book Club. 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Adult

May 14: Nature Journaling. 10:30 a.m. Paper and pencils will be supplied, but attendees are encouraged to bring a sketchbook or notebook, pencil and/or pen, and colored pencils or watercolors. This program will be led by Amy Sides.

May 14 and 28: Language Club. 5 p.m.

May 16: NSL Book Club. 10:30 a.m.

May 21: Patriotic Wreath. 10 a.m. Join us as we make a patriotic themed wreath. No experience necessary. All supplies provided.

May 21: True Crime Book Club. 6 p.m.

Mt Laurel Library

Children

May 3: Ukulele Storytime. 10 a.m.

May 10: Dynamic Education — Rocket Science. 4 p.m. Dynamic Education Adventures will join us for Rocket Science.

May 11: Crafty Saturday. Stop by the library to make a craft or take it to go. While supplies last.

May 31: Summer Reading Kick-Off Party. 4- 6 p.m. Join us for cupcakes, slushies, crafts and more. You can also register for summer reading. This is a drop-in event, no registration required.

Tween

May 3: Tween Air Dry Clay. 4 p.m. We will make a clay project and share a snack. Registration required.

Adult

May 2: Mt Laurel Book Club. 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. “The Patron Saint of Liars” by Ann Patchett.

May 9: DIY Spice Blend. 4-6 p.m. Stop by to make a spice blend in a cute jar. Registration required.

May 13: Mt Laurel Knitting Group. 2-4 p.m. Bring your knitting, crocheting or embroidery project and craft at the library.

May 15: Lunch and Learn — Antonia Gavrihel. Noon. Join local author Antonia Gavrihel to hear about her new books. Lunch will be provided. Registration required.

Chelsea Public Library

All Ages

May 11: Friends of Chelsea Library Book Sale. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 11: Lego Day. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 17: Homeschool Hangout. 1 p.m.

May 25: K.Z.T. Steam Day. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Preschool

Wednesdays: Tot Time. 10:30 a.m.

Thursdays: Musical Munchkins. 10:30 a.m.

Teen

Mondays: Dungeons and Dragons. 4-6 p.m. Ages 12-14.

Wednesdays: Dungeons and Dragons. 5-7 p.m. Ages 15 and up.

Fridays: Theater Club. 2 p.m.

May 13: Teen Dinner and a Book Club. 5 p.m.

Adult

Fridays: Bring Your Own Craft. 1 p.m.

May 9: Adult Book Club. 11:30 a.m.