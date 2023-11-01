280 Corridor Events Guide - November 2023

Nov. 3: Mt Laurel Renaissance Faire. 5-8 p.m. Mt Laurel Elementary School. Mt Laurel Elementary School’s biggest fundraiser features a silent auction, rides, food, games, inflatables, DJ, vendors, freebies and more. Fun for the whole family and open to all surrounding communities. Tickets at the door are $15 for children age 5 and up. Adults and children 4 and younger are free. facebook.com/MLESKnightLife

Nov. 4: Mt Laurel Fall Festival. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate fall in the Town of Mt Laurel and enjoy a day shopping with lots of vendors, live music, food trucks, a children’s area and more. mtlaurel.com.

Nov. 4: Puppy Palooza. Cat-n-Bird Winery, 11661 Old U.S. 280, Chelsea. A fun day celebrating your pups with photo ops, vendors and adoptions with Loveless Dog Rescue. Food with The Lil Bougie Foodie starting at 1 p.m. and music with Marshall Mikesell from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. cat-n-bird.com/events.

Nov. 5: Out of the Darkness Walk. 1-5 p.m. Veterans Park, Hoover. Join the movement to fight suicide. Funds raised will provide care and support for those who have lost loved ones to suicide as well as education programs, advocacy and scientific research that will help us learn more about how to save lives from this leading cause of death. afsp.org/birmingham.

Nov. 11: Friends of the Library Book Sale. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chelsea Public Library, 16623 U.S. 280. The Friends of the Chelsea Library hold a book sale on the patio on the second Saturday of every month. Most books, audiobooks, DVDs and CDs sell for 50 cents each. cityofchelsea.com/234/Friends-of-Chelsea-Library.

Nov. 11: Act of Congress. 7:30 p.m. at the Shelby County Arts Council, 105 W. College St., Columbiana. The popular band is back by popular demand, kicking off their Christmas concert season. Tickets are $30. shelbycountyartscouncil.com/events.

Nov. 18: Death by 5K. 8 a.m. Oak Mountain State Park. Death by 5K requires participants to run ten 5Ks, starting at 8 a.m. with each 5K spaced 2.5 hours apart. This challenge is designed to test participants mentally and physically with physical fatigue, sleep deprivation and running in the dark. ultrasignup.com.

Nov. 18: A Southern Christmas Bazaar. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pelham Civic Complex. Featuring craftsmen, artisans and merchants from across the southeastern U.S. will have unique gifts, clothing, ornaments, decorations and food. Tickets are only available at the door and are $8 for adults and $3 for children. Save $1 off the ticket price by donating a canned food item that will be given to Oak Mountain Mission Ministries. rotarysouthernchristmas.com.

Nov. 18: Fall Shop Local Market. Noon to 6 p.m. Cat-n-Bird Winery, 11661 Old U.S. 280, Chelsea. This event will feature locally crafted decor, jewelry, art and more. Food from HawgTide BBQ starting at noon and music with Eric Watters from 1 to 4 p.m. cat-n-bird.com/events.

Nov. 30: Christmas on the Mountain. 5:30-9 p.m. Heardmont Park. Celebrate the holidays at Heardmont Park at the second annual Christmas on the Mountain event. Featuring vendors, food trucks, inflatables, a tinsel trail, tree lighting and performances from all of the Oak Mountain community schools. Local churches will decorate Christmas trees that will be around the playground all season. Search “Christmas on the Mountain” on Facebook.