280 Corridor Events Roundup - December 2023

Dec. 2: Music with DB Cooper Duo and Food with American Kolache. Noon to 4 p.m. Cat-n-Bird Winery, 11661 Old U.S. 280, Chelsea. Live music and fresh food. cat-n-bird.com.

Dec. 5: Moms INC. 9:30 a.m. to noon. Mt Laurel Community Building, Room C22-23, 112 Olmsted Street. Find community with a prayer group welcoming moms of all ages and stages of life. Childcare provided with registration. For more information, contact Courtney Szollosy at cszollosy@doubleoakcc.org.

Dec. 5: Geeks Who Drink Trivia Night. Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mellow Mushroom, 920 Inverness Corners. Come join other trivia enthusiasts for an authentic trivia quiz, modeled after the pub quizzes in Ireland and the U.K. Bring a team of up to six players or come on your own. Winning teams get bar cash and other prizes. No reservation required. For more information, visit geekswhodrink.com.

Dec. 9: Music with Will Paustian and Crazy Matt’s Pizza. Noon to 4 p.m. Cat-n-Bird Winery, 11661 Old U.S. 280, Chelsea. Live music and fresh pizza. cat-n-bird.com.

Dec. 10: Southeastern Outings Second Sunday Dayhike.12:45 p.m. Oak Mountain State Park office parking lot. Ages 8 and older. Hike will be a moderate difficulty 4-mile hike. Park admission is $5 per person ($2 for seniors). Contact Randall Adkins at 205-317-6969.

Dec. 12: Republican Women of North Shelby County. Noon to 1 p.m. Inverness Country Club, 1 Country Club Drive. A speaker and lunch will be provided. Tickets are $25 each. For more information and reservations, please email rwnsclunch@gmail.com.

Dec. 16: 29th Annual Meadowbrook Runs. 9 a.m. 1100 Corporate Parkway. A $15-$20 voluntary contribution can be made for the entry fee. Register at meadowbrook-runs.org.

Dec. 16: Music with Common Ground and Board in Birmingham. Noon to 4 p.m. Cat-n-Bird Winery, 11661 Old U.S. 280, Chelsea. Live music and delicious food. cat-n-bird.com.

Dec. 21: First Priority of Alabama Network Event — North Shelby County. 11:30 a.m. Metro Diner, 180 Inverness Plaza. For more information, contact Debbie DeBoer at debi@firstpriorityal.com.

Dec. 23: Music with Stuart Douglas. Noon to 4 p.m. Cat-n-Bird Winery, 11661 Old U.S. 280, Chelsea. Live music and food. cat-n-bird.com.

Dec 30: Music with We Are Wolves. Noon to 4 p.m. Cat-n-Bird Winery, 11661 Old U.S. 280, Chelsea. Live music and food. cat-n-bird.com.

North Shelby Library

Children

Dec. 1: Monthly Craft Kit-to-Go. Grab a mouse mitten craft or crystal ornament kit while supplies last.

Dec. 2: Animal Tales: Holiday Safari. 11 a.m. All ages.

Dec. 3: 5th Annual Holiday Ornament Craft: Make and Take. 2-4 p.m. Enjoy holiday refreshments, make an ornament for the library tree and one to take home.

Dec. 5 and 12: Tech Tuesday. 3:15-4:15 p.m. A tech-based activity for all ages with adult assistance.

Dec. 5: Baby Tales. 10:30 a.m. Birth to 18 months. A short story time designed for little ones. Registration required.

Dec. 6 and 13: Storytime Friends. 10:30 a.m. Children up to age 5 will work on pre-literacy skills and have fun. Registration required.

Dec. 7: PJ Storytime — Cookie Tales. 6 p.m. Fun for all ages, with cookie-themed tales and more. Wear pajamas and snacks are included.

Dec. 9: La Hora del Cuento Sábad. 10 am. Todas las edades. Se require registro. Ven con tu familia a escuchar cuentos, cantar y divertirnos en español! Esta evento es para niños de todas las edades. Niños menores de 12 años deben estar acompañados de sus padres. Los esperamos! Para más información vaya a northshelbylibrary.org.

Dec. 9: Boston Tea Party. 11 a.m. The Daughters of the American Revolution, the Cahaba-Coosa chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and North Shelby Library present a patriotic tea party for patrons. Enjoy drinks and treats as a family, a patriotic craft for children and a photo opportunity with George Washington. Registration required.

Dec. 9: Spanish Club. 2 p.m. School-aged kids and teens can learn the Spanish language. Registration required.

Dec. 12: Jan the Science Lady — Snowy Science. 10:30 a.m. Engage in STEM fun with Dynamic Education science about snow.

Dec. 13: Homeschool Hangout — Cotton Ball Cloud Art. 1 p.m. Learn about different types and shapes of clouds and create fun cotton ball art. Registration required.

Dec. 13: Homeschool Art and Craft Kit — Snow. 1 p.m. Pick up a kit to make homemade snow.

Dec. 14: Family Fun Night — Make a Gingerbread Home. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Supplies provided.

Dec. 15: Get Yeti to Read Winter Challenge. Begin your challenge to read 310 total minutes through Jan. 14. Each participant that reaches their goal will receive a small goodie bag, and one winner will be drawn to receive a gift basket fit for a yeti. Sign up online.

Tweens and Teens

Mondays: Teen Dungeons and Dragons. 6 p.m. Weekly Dungeons and Dragons campaign.

Fridays: Teen Open Gaming. 3 p.m. Play the Switch, XBOX One, Wii, board games and card games with friends. All games must be rated E, E10 or T and approved by the librarian.

Dec. 4: Tween Dungeons and Dragons. 4:30 p.m. Ages 8-12. Registration required.

Dec. 7: Teen Manga Club. 4:30 p.m. Talk with other teens about manga, watch anime and have Japanese snacks.

Dec. 7: Magical Felt Ornaments. 5:30 p.m. Craft a cute Hedwig-like owl for the holidays.

Dec. 8: Teen Leadership Council Meeting. 4 p.m. Monthly meeting with a service activity.

Dec. 9: Tween Among Us IRL. 5 p.m. Ages 8-12. Complete tasks the librarians set for you, while watching out for the imposter. Snacks provided. Registration required.

Dec. 11: Tween Book Club. 4:30 p.m. Ages 8-12. Book discussion and activity. Each child chooses a book they like to share. Snacks provided. Registration required.

Dec. 14: Tween Leadership Council Meeting. 5 p.m. Ages 8-12. Tween leaders will meet for socializing, program planning and a service activity. Registration required.

Dec. 18-21: Teen Holiday Hangout. 4 p.m. to closing daily. Games and holiday movies. Registration required.

Adults

Dec. 5: Yeti Painting. 10 a.m. Join in for a fun painting of a yeti.

Dec. 5 and 19: Language Club. 5 p.m. Practice and learn languages with other individuals who all want to improve their language education. Registration required.

Dec. 12: Blue Bottle Vase — Watercolor Painting. 10 a.m. Come and paint a vase with Gayle Jones. All supplies provided. Registration required.

Dec. 12: True Crime Book Club. 6 p.m. The club covers true crime books and documentaries. Provide your email in registration for a Zoom invitation.

Dec. 21: NSL Book Club. 10:30 a.m. Discussing “The Keeper of Lost Things” by Ruth Hogan. Registration is only required if you plan to join via Zoom.

Mt Laurel Library

Dec. 3: Tree Lighting. 6 p.m. After the Bryson Square tree lighting, head over to the library for hot chocolate, crafts, balloons and face painting.

Children

Dec. 1 and 15: Ukulele Storytime. 10 a.m. For ages 19-36 months. Caregivers and siblings are welcome. Stories, music and bubbles make up the 30-minute program.

Dec. 2: Animal Tales — Holiday Safari. 2 p.m. This program features six animal ambassadors. All will have the chance to get hands-on during this special program.

Dec. 9: Crafty Saturday. Visit during library hours to make or take a craft to-go.

Tweens

Dec. 8: Wood Block Painting. 4-5 p.m. Paint a wood block holiday decoration. Registration required.

Adults

Dec. 7: Mt Laurel Book Club. 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Discussing “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan.

Dec. 11: Mt Laurel Knitting Group. 2-4 p.m. Bring your knitting, crocheting or embroidery to work on. Group hosted by Jamie Skripnik.

Dec. 14: Cookie Decorating. 7 p.m. Adults 18 and up. Kelly from Burley Girl Bakery will be teaching cookie decorating. $10 per person. Registration required.

Chelsea Library

Dec. 5: Christmas Movie “Prancer.” 11 a.m.

Dec. 9: Santa Pictures and Storytime. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dec. 12: Christmas Movie “Elf.” 11 a.m.

Dec. 15: Homeschool Hangout. 1 p.m.

Dec. 19: Christmas Movie “White Christmas.” 11 a.m.

Preschool

Wednesdays: Tot Time. 10:30 a.m.

Thursdays: Mini Music. 10:30 a.m.

Teens

Mondays: Dungeons and Dragons. 4-6 p.m. Ages 12-14.

Wednesdays: Dungeons and Dragons. 5-7 p.m. Ages 15 and up.

Dec. 11: Teen Dinner and a Book Club. 5 p.m.