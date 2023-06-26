280 Living wins four first-place awards at APA convention

280 Living won four first-place at the Alabama Press Association’s 2023 Media Awards competition this year, which culminated with a banquet at the Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach on June 24.

Leah Ingram Eagle, editor for 280 Living, won first-place in three categories and columnist Alana Smith brought home the award for her monthly column.

The publication received first-place awards in the following four categories:

In addition, 280 Living also received six second-place finish in the 2023 competition, which involved work published in 2022. 280 Living competes in the Alabama Press Association’s Division E, which includes associate member newspapers and free circulation products.

Second-place awards:

Starnes Media publications, which in 2022 included: Hoover Sun, Vestavia Voice, 280 Living, Homewood Star, Iron City Ink, Village Living and Cahaba Sun, won a total of 70 awards in this year’s APA competition.

The Vestavia Voice won the General Excellence Award and Advertising Sweepstakes Award (the two top awards) for Division E. Starnes Media papers came home from Orange Beach with another 30 first-place awards, 21 second-place awards and 17 third-place awards.

Here are first-place awards from other publications by Starnes Media:

HOOVER SUN

First-place awards:

Second-place award:

Sports Photo: “Doused in beer at The World Games” by Erin Nelson

Third-place awards:

Sports Coverage: By Kyle Parmley and Erin Nelson

Layout and Design: By Melanie Viering, Ted Perry

Feature Photo: “Nicole Stokes takes over at Deer Valley Elementary” by Erin Nelson

Photo Essay: “A Day of Remembrance” by Erin Nelson and Ted Perry

Headline: “Hoover painter makes big splash with tiny art” by Jon Anderson

Use of Social Media: “Hoover’s Most Eligible Bachelor and Bachelorette” by Jon Anderson

VESTAVIA VOICE

General Excellence

Advertising Sweepstakes Award

Best Production and Printing by Melanie Viering and Ted Perry

Best Sports Coverage by Kyle Parmley and Erin Nelson

Best feature photo for “Trey Lewis - Living the Dream” by Erin Nelson

Online Breaking News Coverage: “Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church Shooting” by Neal Embry and Erin Nelson

Best Production and Printing by Melanie Viering and Ted Perry

Best Single Ad Over ½ Page, Color: Kaffeeplas by Ted Perry

Best Regularly Scheduled Special Advertising Section: Women In Business

Best One-time Special Section: Real Estate Guide

Best In-paper Promotion of Newspaper: Football sponsorship by Emily VanderMey

Best Advertising Campaign: Vulcan Termite by Emily VanderMey

Best Original/Creative Ad Idea: flip-flops and what nots by Emily VanderMey

Best Niche Publication: Under the Lights High School Football Preview by Kyle Parmley, Ted Perry and Erin Nelson

Best Use of Humor: Joe Falconer RealtySouth by Ted Perry

THE HOMEWOOD STAR

IRON CITY INK

VILLAGE LIVING