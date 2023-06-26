280 Living wins four first-place awards at APA convention

280 Living won four first-place at the Alabama Press Association’s 2023 Media Awards competition this year, which culminated with a banquet at the Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach on June 24.
Leah Ingram Eagle, editor for 280 Living, won first-place in three categories and columnist Alana Smith brought home the award for her monthly column.
The publication received first-place awards in the following four categories:
- Public Service: “Keeping Kids Safe” by Leah Eagle- an in-depth look at Owen's House and the services they provide for children in Shelby County
- Best Local Education Coverage: By Leah Eagle
- Best Spot News Story: “It’s a no go” by Leah Eagle- reporting on the Chelsea school system vote results
- Best Human Interest Column: “Holy Moly Motherhood” by Alana Smith
In addition, 280 Living also received six second-place finish in the 2023 competition, which involved work published in 2022. 280 Living competes in the Alabama Press Association’s Division E, which includes associate member newspapers and free circulation products.
Second-place awards:
- Public Service: “Shelby County officials work to combat human trafficking by Leah Eagle
- Humorous Column: “Holy Moly Motherhood” by Alana Smith
- Sports News In-Depth Coverage: “High school basketball season preview” by Kyle Parmley
- Sports Feature Story: “The heart of a lion” by Gary Lloyd
- Photo Essay: “Snapshots: Fanfare and halftime performances” by staff
- Use of Social Media: “Instagram” by Erin Nelson and Leah Ingram Eagle
Starnes Media publications, which in 2022 included: Hoover Sun, Vestavia Voice, 280 Living, Homewood Star, Iron City Ink, Village Living and Cahaba Sun, won a total of 70 awards in this year’s APA competition.
The Vestavia Voice won the General Excellence Award and Advertising Sweepstakes Award (the two top awards) for Division E. Starnes Media papers came home from Orange Beach with another 30 first-place awards, 21 second-place awards and 17 third-place awards.
Here are first-place awards from other publications by Starnes Media:
HOOVER SUN
First-place awards:
- Freedom of Information/First Amendment: “Hoover council at odds over changes in video recordings” by Jon Anderson
- Best News Feature Story Coverage: “Making all feel welcome: The Rev. John Fallon Retires” by Jon Anderson
- Best Sports Single Event Story: “Lady Bucs repeat as Class 7A state champs” by Kyle Parmley
- Best News Photo: “Sidewalks part of Hoover capital projects” by Erin Nelson
- Best Sports Photo: “Hoover girls basketball win Class 7A state final” by Erin Nelson
- Best Photo Essay: “The World Games Softball” by Erin Nelson and Ted Perry
- Best Use of Graphics or Illustrations: “Transparency” by Ted Perry
Second-place award:
- Sports Photo: “Doused in beer at The World Games” by Erin Nelson
Third-place awards:
- Sports Coverage: By Kyle Parmley and Erin Nelson
- Layout and Design: By Melanie Viering, Ted Perry
- Feature Photo: “Nicole Stokes takes over at Deer Valley Elementary” by Erin Nelson
- Photo Essay: “A Day of Remembrance” by Erin Nelson and Ted Perry
- Headline: “Hoover painter makes big splash with tiny art” by Jon Anderson
- Use of Social Media: “Hoover’s Most Eligible Bachelor and Bachelorette” by Jon Anderson
VESTAVIA VOICE
- General Excellence
- Advertising Sweepstakes Award
- Best Production and Printing by Melanie Viering and Ted Perry
- Best Sports Coverage by Kyle Parmley and Erin Nelson
- Best feature photo for “Trey Lewis - Living the Dream” by Erin Nelson
- Online Breaking News Coverage: “Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church Shooting” by Neal Embry and Erin Nelson
- Best Production and Printing by Melanie Viering and Ted Perry
- Best Single Ad Over ½ Page, Color: Kaffeeplas by Ted Perry
- Best Regularly Scheduled Special Advertising Section: Women In Business
- Best One-time Special Section: Real Estate Guide
- Best In-paper Promotion of Newspaper: Football sponsorship by Emily VanderMey
- Best Advertising Campaign: Vulcan Termite by Emily VanderMey
- Best Original/Creative Ad Idea: flip-flops and what nots by Emily VanderMey
- Best Niche Publication: Under the Lights High School Football Preview by Kyle Parmley, Ted Perry and Erin Nelson
- Best Use of Humor: Joe Falconer RealtySouth by Ted Perry
THE HOMEWOOD STAR
- Best Local Economic Coverage: By Neal Embry, Eric Taunton and Erin Nelson
- Best Business Story or Column: “A Story to Tell: Timothy Hontzas of Johnny’s Restaurant a finalist for James Beard Award” by Neal Embry and Erin Nelson
- Best Headline: “Hopping to the Bahamas: Samford professor receives grant to research little-known frog” by Melanie Viering
IRON CITY INK
- Best Feature Story Coverage: “Breaking the color line in death” by Solomon Crenshaw Jr.
- Best Sports Feature Story: “Baseball in its purest form” by Neal Embry
VILLAGE LIVING
- Best use of social media – Instagram