Active shooter training set for Dec. 20.

An active shooter training exercise will be held at Inverness Elementary School on December 20, 2022. This event is taking place during the Winter Break and no elementary-aged children will be present.

The event is a joint exercise of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, Shelby County Board of Education, Shelby County Emergency Management Agency, Shelby County 911 Office, Compact, Hoover Police Department, Helena Police Department, ATF Birmingham, North Shelby Fire Department, and Cahaba Valley Fire Department.

Shelby County citizens should expect a lot of activity around Inverness Elementary, including a large first responder presence, increased traffic, and traffic delays. The event is not open to the public.