Alabama Grocers award scholarships for 2022-23

× Expand Photo courtesy of Abigail Jackson. Clockwise from left: Caroline Moore, LeAnna Robinson, Olivia Davis and Pressley Rains

The Alabama Grocers Education Foundation (AGEF) recently awarded $38,750 in scholarships to employees or children of employees from Alabama Grocers Association (AGA) member companies for the 2022/23 academic year. These included 22 AGEF funded scholarships, 12 Piggyback Scholarships, and 5 Endowed Scholarships for a total of 39 scholarships awarded.

Pressley Rains (Chelsea High School)

LeAnna Robinson (Thompson)

Olivia Davis (Westminster School at Oak Mountain)

Caroline Moore (Chelsea High School)

All of the students currently attend Auburn University.

“To date, the Alabama Grocers Foundation has awarded more than $1.4 million in scholarships,” said Ellie Smotherman Taylor, President, Alabama Grocers Association. “Our association is thrilled to be supporting higher education efforts of Alabama’s youth and can think of no better investment.”

The Alabama Grocers Education Foundation recognizes and aids students who are related to Alabama’s food industry by virtue of their parent’s employment or their own part-time employment by firms which are members of the Alabama Grocers Association. The scholarship program demonstrates the association’s interest in the growth and development of the leaders of tomorrow by providing financial assistance to deserving students. This year the Foundation received more than one hundred applications.

“We are thankful to our members and other supporters of the Alabama Grocers Association,” said Tom Sayers, Publix Super Markets, Inc., Chairman, Board of Trustees, AGEF. “Over the years, their donations have made these scholarships possible, impacting the lives of hundreds of young people.”

Scholarships are awarded by an impartial committee of educators and are based on community involvement and academic achievements. Funds are raised from three annual events, a silent auction and the generosity of supporters, members, and friends of the Alabama Grocers Association.