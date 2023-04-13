Alabama Horse Council to host annual Trail Ride

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Alabama Horse Council. × 2 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Alabama Horse Council. × 3 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Alabama Horse Council. × 4 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Alabama Horse Council. Prev Next

The Alabama Horse Council (AHC) is hosting its annual trail ride at Faye Whittemore Farms April 21-23, 2023.

Riders will enjoy over 35 miles of easy to moderately challenging trails that include shaded forests, rushing waterfalls, outcroppings of bluffs, and beautiful creek crossings. Come for the day ($20 donation) or stay for the weekend ($40 donation), which includes dinner and entertainment Saturday night. Contact Nick Whittemore, 205-522-4137, to reserve campsites and stalls.

Many fun activities are planned for the three-day event including horsemanship clinics by Elevate Horsemanship's Taylor McIntosh and Jamie Gilt, trail obstacles practice with Tricia Harbin Pierce with the Alabama Obstacle Challenge Series, equine massages by Elevated Equine Services, BEMER demo, painting with your horse, and a great selection of auction items from our sponsors including Pepsi Rock the South tickets.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided for the first 25 riders Friday and Saturday morning, along with a taco bar Saturday night.

The public is invited to come join us for the live music for only $5 donation per person.