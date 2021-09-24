Alabama Veteran group plans Family Day event Sunday at Veterans Park

× Expand Image courtesy of Alabama Veteran

The Alabama Veteran group has organized a Family Day at Veterans Park in Hoover this Sunday, Sept. 26, to provide connection opportunities for veterans, military members and their families.

Organizers said they know many veterans are in need of connection in light of all the news events happening in Afghanistan recently.

The Family Day event will run from 4 to 7 pm. and include live music, free barbecue and other food, giveaways and other resources for veterans. The event is free, but organizers are asking people to reply in advance so they can properly plan for food. RSVPs can be made here.