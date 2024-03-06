American Revolution Experience Exhibit to make stop in American Village in Montevallo

× Expand Photo courtesy of American Village. Traveling American Revolution Experience exhibit at DAR

The American Battlefield Trust and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution have collaborated to create the American Revolution Experience, an outstanding exhibition that captures the spirit of both organizations by showcasing lasting connections to the people and places indelibly linked to our war for independence.

Coupling DAR’s incredible archive of documents and artifacts with the Trust’s industry-leading digital content, an award-winning traveling exhibit was created that shares the experiences of ordinary people who witnessed the dawn of a new nation.

The physical exhibit was erected for the first time at DAR Headquarters on October 6, 2023, as part of Sparkle in Service Week. Although that copy will largely remain in Washington, D.C., for visitors to the DAR Museum and Library to enjoy, three additional copies have begun touring the nation. The traveling exhibition will visit some 45 sites through late spring 2025. The American Village in Montevallo is the only stop the exhibit will make in Alabama.

The exhibit consists of 12 panels designed to be arranged in pairs that cover thematic topics raised by the individuals featured in the exhibition. Examples include “Choosing Sides,” “On the Front Lines” and “Freedom or Slavery.” Three touch-screen displays augment the panels – one focused on the featured individuals, one highlighting places connected to those stories that can still be visited and one that includes animated maps that offer deeper context.

The American Revolution Experience will be on display at American Village’s Washington Hall, Monday through Friday 10am to 4pm, March 1 through March 15. Admission to the American Revolution Experience is included in the general admission to American Village, which is $11 for adults, $10 for students, $9 for seniors, and free to children 4 and under, veterans and active military.