American Village offering free admission on Memorial Day

American Village is open to the public with free admission on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.

To celebrate the United States of America and honor those who have served and sacrificed for liberty, the public is invited to join in special tributes to Alabama’s and America’s veterans. Guests can visit the National Veterans Shrine and add someone they know who has served or is serving in the United States Armed Forces to the Veterans Register of Honor.

American Village will open Monday at 10 a.m. Scheduled events begin at 10:30 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m. “A Salute to Our Veterans” begins at 11 a.m. in the Colonial Chapel, followed by a wreath laying ceremony in front of the National Veterans Shrine.

Memorial Day events at the American Village include hands-on children’s activities, drilling with Washington’s Continental Army, 18th century games, Colonial Crime and Punishment, a puppet show, and opportunities to meet John and Abigail Adams, Eliza Hamilton, Dolley Madison, and Samuel Adams.

Other activities are available throughout the day:

See the film “Choosing to be an American People” in the West Wing of Independence Hall

Visit the replica Oval Office and Concord Bridge

Visit the Pettus Randall Miniature Museum of American History

See restored military vehicles and visit with military interpreters

The American Village is located at 3727 Highway 119 in Montevallo, Alabama. For more information and a complete schedule of events visit americanvillage.org/memorial-day.

--Submitted by Melanie Poole, American Village