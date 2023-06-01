American Village's American Arts & Crafts set for June 2-3

American Village in Montevallo is kicking off the summer season with an American Arts & Crafts Fair, Friday and Saturday, June 2-3.

There will be woodworkers, metal artists, potters, quilters, leather workers, painters, candle and soap makers, jewelry artists and more with their works for sale.

Experience a day in the 18th Century with costumed historical interpreters, surrounded by over 20 historically-inspired buildings on 188 acres (including an Oval Office, Colonial Chapel, Courthouse, Concord Bridge and replica Mount Vernon).

Soul Spot, Frios, Fire House Lemonade and C's Cakes and Coffee food trucks will be onsite.

Admission is $11/adults, $10/youth, $9/seniors, and free to veterans, active military and children ages 4 and under.