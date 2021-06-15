Annexation approval doesn't come from county manager

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Shelby County Commission Incoming Shelby County manager Chad Scroggins listens as residents raise concerns about a proposed toll bridge during the Shelby County Commission meeting in Columbiana on Feb. 24.

During the June 14 Shelby County Commission meeting, Chad Scroggins said during his county manager’s report that his office has received numerous calls about false information circulating on social media about annexation plans for the city of Chelsea.

“People think that I have the ability or approval power for annexation in Chelsea and that is not true,” Scroggins said.

“They want to see if these areas will petition a vote of the people for annexation that has been recommended by the mayor and city council. We can only advise about services provided by unincorporated Shelby County that they currently have.”

Scroggins also gave an update on the 280 County Services building on U.S. 280 at CR-41 that it should be opening on September 1.

The FY 2022 budget is currently in process, and projected revenues expenses are being determined. Also, the consumer price index up 5% over last year.

Five resolutions were passed for water services that included:

Ortho/polyphosphate blend to the Carus Corporation

There were no responsive bids were received for Calcium hypochlorite tablets will be made as outlined by State of Alabama bid laws

A bid for hydrated lime was awarded to Lhoist North America of Alabama

A bid for fire hydrant meters was awarded to Central Pipe Supply

A bid for chlorine tablets was awarded to Allied Universal Corporation

The highway department had one bid for concrete pickup and delivery was awarded to Foley Products Company, the only responsive bidder.

No bids were received for a Tacoma truck for the IT Department, so purchases will be made as outlined by State of Alabama bid laws.

Final figures for the 2020 tax year were presented from the report of Tax Assessor Don Armstrong. They were as follows:

Insolvents $12,854.79

Errors in Assessment $79,633.19

Litigations $332.02

The commission also appointed Glynn Durrett, Jr. to the Little Waxi Water Authority for a three year term replacing Cliff Myers.

The next meeting of the Shelby County Commission will be held Monday, June 28 at 6 p.m. at the Shelby County Administration building in Columbiana.