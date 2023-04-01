April 5Ks: Several options for runners, walkers

× Expand Photo courtesy of John Latimer. People participate in the 2021 Birmingham-Hoover Diabetes Walk put on by Southeastern Diabetes Education Services at Veterans Park in Hoover.

Birmingham-Hoover Diabetes Walk

Southeastern Diabetes Education Services holds multiple walks across Alabama and the Florida panhandle each year, and its walk for the Birmingham-Hoover area is scheduled for Saturday, April 1, at Veterans Park in Hoover.

The walk will include 1-mile and 3.1-mile options, and raise money to help send children with diabetes to day camps and summer camps that are designed specifically for them.

This year’s Birmingham-Hoover event begins at 10 a.m., but activities will continue until noon, said Rhonda McDavid, executive director for Southeastern Diabetes Education Services.

In addition to the walks, other activities will include a Zumba warmup, inflatable slide and bounce house, face painting, cornhole, photo booth and dance party with a disc jockey, McDavid said. The nonprofit also will have light snacks for attendees, such as apples, chips and granola bars, she said.

Participation in the walks is free, but donations are encouraged, and walkers also are encouraged to get people to sponsor them in the walk to raise money for the nonprofit. All walkers are asked to register at campsealeharris.org/diabeteswalk.

Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K

Jefferson State Community College is hosting its Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K and Community EGGstravaganza on Saturday, April 8, at Veterans Park in Hoover.

The 5K is conducted in memory of Merritt, who served as Jeff State’s president for 35 years and was the first woman appointed as a college president in Alabama. All proceeds from the run go to provide scholarships for Jeff State students with financial needs.

The race is set to begin at 9 a.m. Afterward, medals will be given to the top three male and top three female runners overall as well as the fastest runners in various age groups.

Also after the race, Jeff State will have its Community Eggstravaganza — an Easter egg hunt with more than 14,000 plastic eggs full of candy, cash and prizes, including more than 2,500 tickets for free Chick-fil-A sandwiches, Papa Murphy’s pizza, Urban Cookhouse wraps, Shake Shack burgers and custards, Bruster’s Ice Cream, Baba Java coffee and more treats that will be on site. There will be a photo booth, inflatables, face painting and free popcorn, cotton candy and drinks.

The cost to participate in the 5K is $20 ($15 for college students and children 18 and younger who use the STUDENT code at checkout). For people who would rather sleep in but still want to donate, a $15 option is available that includes a T-shirt if selected by March 27.

Race packets will be available on race day from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Veterans Park pavilion. All runners should be checked in by 8:30 a.m.

To register, go to jeffersonstate.edu/5k. For more information, contact Libby Holmes at lholmes@jeffersonstate.edu or 205-983-5230.

Tranquility Trail Run

The Tranquility Trail Run, the first race of the 2023 Southeastern Trail Series, is scheduled for 8 a.m. on April 8 at Oak Mountain State Park. It includes a 3-mile race, which is one loop around Tranquility Lake, and a 6-mile race, which includes a second run around the same loop.

The race starts at the Redbud Pavilion at the end of Terrace Drive and is designed for both beginners or veteran racers. It includes a 450-foot elevation gain per lap.

The cost to run the 3-mile race is $35 through March 31 and $40 starting April 1, while the 6-mile race costs $40 through March 31 and $45 starting April 1. Registration closes April 5, and race packets can be picked up Friday, April 7, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Mountain High Outfitters Oak Mountain store or on race day at the Redbud Pavilion from 6:45 to 7:50 a.m. There also is a $5 fee per person to enter Oak Mountain State Park, and credit cards are not accepted to enter the park.

For more information or to register, go to southeasterntrailruns.com/tranquility-lake-trail-race.

Run for kids challenge

The Run for Kids Challenge, which is a fundraiser for Camp Smile-A-Mile, is Saturday, April 29, at 7 a.m. at Oak Mountain State Park.

It includes a 10K (6.2-mile race) or a 12-hour challenge, which is literally a 12-hour run.

Both races start at the Cedar Pavilion at the south end of Double Oak Lake.

The cost to register for the 10K is $40, while the 12-hour challenge costs $100. Runners also are encouraged to raise additional donations for Camp Smile-A-Mile. Registration closes Wednesday, April 26.

Awards will be given for the top three overall male and female runners for both the 10K and 12-hour run, as well as top three male and female finishers in the masters division (ages 45-54) and grand masters division (ages 55+). Every finisher of the 12-hour challenge will receive an award.

Camp Smile-A-Mile strives to provide hope and healing of spirit and love for families dealing with childhood cancer journeys.

For more information or to register for the races, go to ultrasignup.com and search for Run for Kids Challenge.