Baptist Health Foundation and Baptist Health System launch community support fund

Effective June 1, Baptist Health Foundation, in partnership with Baptist Health System, launched a new Community Support Fund.

In keeping with their mission to further the healing the ministry of Jesus Christ and a commitment to bettering the community, this fund will be used to provide grants to non-profits who:

Are established 501(c)3 organizations

Operate within at least one or more of the communities served by Baptist Health System including Jefferson, Shelby, Talladega or Walker counties.

Are healthcare based in their mission or services

Faith based programs are given a priority, but it is not a requirement to apply.

Baptist Health Foundation serves as a bridge to Baptist Health System's affiliated hospitals' uninsured patients, funding pastoral care in its hospitals, assisting employees in need, providing educational opportunities for medical professionals and contributing to the betterment of communities.

Applications can be found online at: baptisthealthfoundation/communitysupportfund. The deadline to apply for the current funding cycle is Sept. 1, 2022.

--Submitted by Amanda Robinson, Development and Marketing Coordinator for the Baptist Health Foundation