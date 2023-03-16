Beef O'Brady's greens up for 2023 St. Patrick's Day Celebration

× Expand Photo from Beef O'Brady's Brook Highland Facebook page A large crowd showed up for the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Celebration at the Beef O'Brady's in Brook Highland Plaza in Birmingham, Alabama.

The three Beef O’Brady’s restaurants owned by George McCluney in Brook Highland, Hoover and Helena are preparing for their sixth annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration this Saturday.

The event is planned at each location from 11 a.m. to an undetermined closing time, with musicians playing from noon to close (with breaks in between acts). Each location also will have a bounce house, face painting, kids’ games, green beer and a limited Irish food menu. The cover charge is $10, but children 12 and younger are admitted free.

Here is the music lineup at each location:

Beef O’Brady’s Brook Highland (5279 U.S. 280):

Noon-2 p.m. — Dalton Bush Band

2:30-4:30 p.m. — Outshine

5-7 p.m. — Mother May I

8 p.m.-close — Razz Ma Tazz

Beef’s at The Grove in Hoover (5519 Grove Blvd.):

Noon-2 p.m. — OPOV

2:30-4:30 p.m. — Natalie Brady and Mindy Miller

5-7 p.m. — Robert Abernathy

8 p.m.-close — Outshine

Beef O’Brady’s Helena (4300 Helena Road):

Outside stage:

Noon-2 p.m. — Twelve

2:30-4:30 p.m. — Parkside Pickers

5-7 p.m. — Dalton Bush Band

8 p.m.-close — Deputy 5

Inside stage: