Birmingham-area 2024 Walk to Cure Arthritis is May 19 in Hoover

The Arthritis Foundation is holding its annual Walk to Cure Arthritis for the Birmingham-Hoover area this Sunday, May 19, at Veterans Park in Hoover.

The opening ceremony is at 2:30 p.m., followed by the walk at 3 p.m. People are encouraged to form teams to raise money and participate in the walk. The event will include food, a resource fair and entertainment.

On-site registration starts at 2 p.m., but teams are encouraged to register in advance as well. To register, go to events.arthritis.org.