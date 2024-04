× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens is hosting a Herbal Tea-Making Workshop on Tuesday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to noon in the East Room.

The workshop will be led by Alexis Kimbrough, the founder of Herban Soul Café.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the benefits of herbs, herbal remedies, and how to blend their own tea.

For more information, visit bbgardens.org.