Birmingham non-profit announces 7th annual walk to raise substance use epidemic awareness in AL

Addiction Prevention Coalition (APC) will host its seventh annual END ADDICTION BHAM Walk on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at City Walk BHAM Amphitheater from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event was developed to help raise awareness of the substance use epidemic taking place in communities across the state and beyond. In 2021, the CDC reports there were 1,333 deaths by overdose in Alabama. APC is on a mission to reduce the rate of death by overdose and the stigma surrounding substance use disorder (SUD) by educating the community about the dangers of all substance misuse. This event allows the community to remember those who have passed, to give hope to those in active addiction, and to celebrate those who are in recovery.

This year’s Champion for the Cause is The Honorable Maria Fortune. She serves as the District Judge in the criminal division. Judge Fortune is the presiding judge for the Drug Court Program in Jefferson County, Birmingham Division The drug court program has given Judge Fortune the opportunity to build relationships, which, in turn has built trust and accountability with the participants in her program.

“I have found when they can trust that I am truly here to help them reach sobriety, the participants are more likely to be compliant as they see someone cares about them and their future. In addition, my passion lies in informing the citizens of Jefferson County about the drug court program, effects of the opioid epidemic in Jefferson County, and how parents can be vigilant to avoid any future drug addiction and usage with their children.” said The Honorable Maria Fortune.

Check in for the END ADDICTION BHAM Walk will start at 10 a.m. and the program, culminating in the procession around the park, will begin at 11 a.m. Festivities at the event will include a resource fair featuring 50+ community resources for prevention, recovery and grief, a Sober Circle Celebration, a Memory Craft Project for those we’ve lost, a celebration of recovery, free Narcan® training and supplies provided by the Jefferson Co. Dept. of Health, free HIV Testing, Happy Rocks painting station, food trucks and more.

The APC team is very grateful for the many generous sponsors of this event - including Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, Expedited Transport Agency, Lauren Sisler, Birmingham Recovery Center, and others - without whom this event would not be possible. “We are so honored to have these businesses and resource organizations join us year after year to provide much needed services to the Birmingham community. Funds we raise through this event will be used for scholarships to help those in need pay for treatment they might not get otherwise.” said Carie Wimberly, APC Executive Director.

To register or learn more about the END ADDICTION BHAM Walk, please visit www.endaddictionbham.org.