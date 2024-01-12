Birmingham Track Club to host BTC Adam's Heart Runs on Jan. 27

× Expand Photo courtesy of Adam's Heart Runs Facebook.

The 2024 edition of Adam's Heart Runs, organized by the Birmingham Track Club, is set to showcase a premier racing experience on Jan. 27 at Oak Mountain State Park.

Participants can choose between a 5-kilometer, 10-kilometer, or 10-mile distance, with the entire race taking place on paved roads within the scenic Oak Mountain State Park—emphasizing it as a non-trail race. Importantly, all distances will be accurately chip-timed.

For more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/AL/Pelham/AdamsHeartRuns.