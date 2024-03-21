Birmingham Zoo announces spring, summer schedules, event plans

× Expand Image courtesy of The Birmingham Zoo

The Birmingham Zoo has extended its hours now that daylight saving time has arrived.

Starting March 13, the zoo most weeks will be open Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, the zoo also will be open Monday and Tuesday, March 25-26, due to so many school systems being out on spring break that week.

Here are the daily activities starting March 23 through fall 2024. (Times are subject to change and will be updated online as needed.)

9 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. | Red Diamond Express Train

9 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. | Full Moon Bar-B-Que Adventure Tower

9:30 a.m. | Goat or Sheep Walk in Alabama Wilds

10 a.m. | Reptile Keeper Chat

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Lorikeet Feedings

1 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Contact Yard at Alabama Wilds

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Giraffe Feedings (Saturday/Sunday)

11 a.m. | Elephant Keeper Chat

11:15 a.m. | Ambassador Animals in Alabama Wilds

Noon-3 p.m. | Giraffe Feedings (Weekdays)

1 p.m. | Alligator Keeper Chat (Fridays)

1:30 p.m. | Lion Keeper Chat

2 p.m. | Primate/South America Keeper Chat

2:15 p.m. | Ambassador Animals in Alabama Wilds

Additional pop-up experiences will happen with zoo volunteers and employees. All activities are subject to weather, staffing, facilities and animal welfare needs. The Splash Pads in the Children’s Zoo area will be open when the weather is warmer between April and September and are also subject to weather.

‘Tails in the Trails' Event to Benefit Giant Anteater

The Birmingham Zoo's 'Tails in the Trails’ fundraiser event is set for Friday, May 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. Hosted by the Birmingham Zoo's Junior Board, this outdoor celebration in the Trails of Africa area of the Zoo promises live music, animal encounters and small bites from area restaurants. This year, proceeds will go to Carlito's Casa, a project dedicated to updating the habitat featuring the zoo's South American giant anteater, Carlito.

Early bird tickets cost $40 per person or $75 per couple, plus tax, A ticket that includes unlimited drinks will cost $60 per person or $115 per couple, plus tax. Prices increase April 26. This event is only for people ages 21 and older. Guests must show ID to enter. For tickets, vist birminghamzoo.com/event/tails-in-the-trails-2024/.