On Saturday, September 17, the Birmingham Boys Choir, currently celebrating its 50th year will be featured in the Briarwood Ballet presentation of "Be Still My Soul" as part of an evening of music and dance.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. Briarwood Presbyterian Church.

Tickets are $30 per family (for immediate family up to six people), $10 adults and $6 for ages 6 and under. They can be purchased at etix.com/ticket/p/2869832/be-still-my-soul.