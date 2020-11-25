Briarwood Presbyterian Church celebrates holiday season

× Expand Staff photo. Briarwood Presbyterian Church will host three holiday events in December.

Here are three of the most popular events that will be held to celebrate the Christmas season:

DRIVE THROUGH NATIVITY

Dec. 9-11, 6:45-8:45 p.m.

Hundreds of church members participate in this three-night event, featuring live biblical scenes depicting the birth, life, death and resurrection of Jesus. Several scenes utilize live animals. Every year visitors find this a memorable and enjoyable way to witness Jesus’ birth and life with narrated drama in each scene. There is no admission charge. For details, please visit briarwood.org/wtn.

‘HALLELUJAH! A BRIARWOOD CHRISTMAS IN LIVING PORTRAITS’

Dec. 19-20, 6 p.m.

The Briarwood Music and Drama Ministries present this program of sacred contemporary and classical choral music. Live actors will depict the message in the music. No admission fee, but seating is limited and reservations are required. See briarwood.org/events for details.

FAMILY CANDLELIGHT SERVICES

Dec. 24 at 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11 p.m.

The 3, 5 and 7 p.m. services will feature music of the season and the Christmas story as related in the Scriptures hallmark this service, concluding with the entire Worship Center lit only by candlelight. A more intimate Candlelight Communion service will be observed at 9 and 11 p.m. While there is no charge, seating is limited, and reservations are required for each service. Visit briarwood.org/events for more details and reservation information.

A full calendar of events is available online at briarwood.org/advent.

Submitted by Dave Balius.