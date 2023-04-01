Bringing back the BBQ

× Expand Photo by Todd Eagle. Members of the Chelsea Fire and Rescue Department hand out fire hats and other items to children.

Chelsea’s annual Fire at the Foothills BBQ Cook-Off is back for its 12th year.

This year’s event is set for Saturday, April 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Chelsea Community Center, and is a fundraiser for Chelsea Kiwanis and Chelsea Fire and Rescue.

Donations will benefit The Kiwanis Club of Chelsea, which supports Kings Home, the Chelsea Library, and local schools. The desert cook-off will benefit the Chelsea Fire Department’s Hero’s Fire Safety Program, which teaches the importance of fire safety to children.

There will be live entertainment, a kids play area and a variety of barbecue and chili to sample.

Fire at the Foothills is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society. Cash prizes will be given for the top three finishers for ribs, chicken and pork butt categories, along with people’s choice, reserve grand champion, grand champion and dessert winner.

Judging will take place inside the community center, but the building is closed for all other purposes except the restrooms.

Scott Weygand, who has been involved with the event since its inception, said that most of the teams that compete return year after year.

“The way we do our event is more fun for the teams because it’s geared to the public,” Weygand said.

A dessert cook-off will also be held. Participants are encouraged to bring cakes and pies, and kids can bake cookies to enter into the contest, which will be judged by members of the Chelsea Fire and Rescue Department.

For more information, visit cityofchelsea.com/220/Fire-at-the-Foothills