Budget amendments approved for FY23, park and rec grants announced

Commissioner Lindsey Allison discusses funding items in the Jan. 9, 2023 commission meeting. Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle

The Shelby County Commission adopted several budget amendments for personnel actions for FY 2023 during the Jan. 9 commission meeting. The funds for those positions will not add to the budget, but instead will come from FY22 carryover and fund balance reserves.

Shelby County Manager Chad Scroggins had previously identified opportunities for several efficiency improvements and needs in the staffing structure, and due to the commission’s conservative budgeting, the funds are there to take care of them.

From the general fund, $350,000 of carryover funds from FY22 will be used for partnering projects to increase and improve recreational opportunities within the county.

Also from the general fund, will be the development of a capital asset grant program for EMS Transport Support to purchase transport vehicles for municipal and district entities. This will be done with $1.3 million of supporting revenue from FY22 carryover.

“A little less than two years ago, we did an incentive program for EMS transport in the county,” Scroggins said. “EMS transport in every county in the state of Alabama is not sufficient. The question is, do we want to sit around and allow it to continue not to be sufficient? Or do we want to try to solve the problem?” We're preparing to start an incentive program that purchases the capital for EMS transport, and rely on our municipal partners to provide the personnel of which you know, with EMS transport, you do build insurance so they can then get revenue to offset the costs.

From the County Employees/Civil Service System fund, three positions need to be filled for landfill and water services, including a pair of two full time employees at the landfill (equipment operators)

“Our landfill has grown significantly over the years,” Scroggins said. “We have new ADEM policies…it's going to require us to make sure that we do things differently than we've done in the past. We need to adjust the budget and this would come from reserves. And so therefore, the request is for two full time employees in the landfill.”

This will require an adjustment to the budget of $93,258, which will come from fund reserves.

The Water Services Department will add an assistant superintendent over the water plants and the $56,432 will be funded from existing budgeted revenues.

“You need to have one [person] in each [of the plants] to make sure that the system is running at all points in time,” Scroggins said. “Also, it creates a pathway for growth in the future. We can do this out of existing budgeted revenues, because he has a certain number of vacancies that have not been filled.”

Commissioner Lindsey Allison pointed out the distinction that historically, they do not amend the budget during the year.

“We are not increasing our operational expenses out of the general fund,” Allison said. “We do hold the line of not amending our budget, we stick to our budget thru the year- not changing policy- but we have to be flexible and these are designated revenues, they can only be spent for that.”

Scroggins agreed that it is a very delicate balance and that’ isn’t done lightly.

Commission Chairman Kevin Morris said he appreciated the open communication and that all of the items had been discussed long before the budget adoption.

“This will make Shelby County the pacesetter with EMS service, and people are going to look at and see how they can replicate it. This is one of the few service gaps all nine of us [commissioners] share equally and being able to do that with carryover funds is amazing.”

The commission also approved park and recreation grants for the FY23 funding cycle in the amount of $342,049.47. They included the following seven grants:

City of Harpersville $13,704.00

City of Helena $91,036.97

Dogwood Community Center $15,200.00

Inverness Elementary School $60,000.00

Helena Elementary School/PTO $61,563.50

Oak Mountain Youth Baseball & Softball Association $98,045.00

Oak Mountain High School $2,500.00

During the county manager’s report, Scroggins mentioned the project the commission is partnering with the City of Hoover for fitness courts at Veterans Park on Valleydale Road should be complete in a week; work is nearing an end at Cahaba River Park in Helena; and over the New Year’s weekend, it was estimated that there were over 250 people hiking at Double Oak Park at one time.

The commission approved the County Rebuild Alabama Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 which shows how all of the $2.9 million received was spent.

The next Shelby County Commission meeting will be Jan. 23 at 6 p.m.