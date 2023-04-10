Cahaba River Society hosing five days of Cahaba Cleanups for Earth Week

Cahaba River Society is hosting five days of volunteer opportunities for Earth Week 2023.

During the third week of April 17-21, from Monday to Friday, volunteers will be led along the Cahaba’s channel, banks and tributaries to remove litter and invasive species, to encourage native wildlife and vegetation, to mitigate erosion impacts along recreational trails, and to advocate for a clean river and a healthy lifestyle.

Volunteers will receive a free t-shirt and other goodies, and will have the opportunity to win prizes in categories such as “most trash collected” and “most interesting object found” during the awards ceremony at Cahaba Brewing on the final day of the event.

“The goal of our Earth Week Cleanups is to create volunteer opportunities for everyone to get involved in taking care of the Cahaba,” said Field Programs Director Wil Rainer, who is organizing the event. “Each of the five days will offer a range of volunteer opportunities to suit a variety of interests and abilities. We need volunteers in canoes and along the banks collecting litter, and we also need folks to fill jobs checking in volunteers, sorting recycling, transporting materials, and more.”

Each day, teams of 10-30 will patrol various segments of river either on foot or by canoe. Throughout the week, participants will learn about the Cahaba, its unique standing as one of the most biodiverse rivers of its size in the country, and the challenges that it and waterways throughout Alabama. Participants will also become familiar with the organizations which tackle these challenges each day and their corporate sponsors who help these vitals organizations to accomplish their goals.

This week-long event will promote a clean and healthy Cahaba while also connecting a wider audience with the Cahaba River Society, with CRS’s partners and sponsors, and with the global anti-litter and recycling movement. Earth Week 2023 is a prime opportunity for individuals and businesses to join the worldwide push for clean waterways.

For a schedule and to register, visit cahabariversociety.org/event/earth-week-2023-clean-up.