Carolina Handling supports Ronald Mcdonald House Charities in Birmingham, throughout southeast

× Expand Photo courtesy of Carolina Handling.

Carolina Handling is supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities in six Southeastern cities with a donation of more than $25,000 to the Adopt-A-Room programs in Birmingham, Atlanta, Charlotte, Greenville, Durham and Winston-Salem.

This year, Carolina Handling has designated children with critical illness as the primary focus of the company’s philanthropic efforts. This new initiative was launched during a companywide fiscal year kickoff event in April where associates purchased 2,552 pies at $5 each to toss at their managers and other company leaders. A dollar-for-dollar match by the company brought the Pies for a Purpose fundraising total to $25,520.

“Service has been a core value at Carolina Handling since the company’s founding in 1966, with caring for each other, our customers and our community​ an integral part of our culture,” said President & CEO Brent Hillabrand. “Our associates believe in being active participants when it’s time to help those in need in the communities where we live and work. The Pies for a Purpose Fundraiser is a meaningful example of that culture of caring.”

Ronald McDonald Charities was selected to receive the donation from the April fundraiser as an organization that provides overnight accommodations and meals for families with children in nearby hospitals to ensure they can remain actively involved in their child's care. The Adopt-A-Room program helps maintain the houses’ guest rooms with all the comforts of home, from painting and fixtures to bedding and televisions.

The Ronald McDonald House in Birmingham has welcomed more than 47,000 families since it opened in 1979. The house was expanded to nearly double its size in 2018 to include 73 guest suites, including five apartment-style suites. The house also features a toy store stocked with donated items where families can shop for free, an exercise room and a rebuilt playground/patio area.