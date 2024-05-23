Celebrate Memorial Day at American Village

× Expand Photo courtesy of American Village

American Village invites the public to visit on Memorial Day as they pay special tributes to Alabama’s and America’s veterans.

Guests can visit the National Veterans Shrine, and consider adding someone they know who has served or is serving in the United States Armed Forces to the Veterans Register of Honor.

American Village will open Monday at 10 a.m. with scheduled events beginning at 10:30 a.m. and continuing until 4 p.m.

“A Salute to Our Veterans” begins at 11:00 a.m. in the Colonial Chapel, followed by a wreath laying ceremony in front of the National Veterans Shrine.

While Memorial Day is a somber occasion, American Village will also celebrate what our country’s veterans fought for –our freedoms as Americans.

Other Memorial Day events will include hands-on children’s activities, drilling with Washington’s Continental Army, 18th Century games, Colonial Crime and Punishment, a puppet show, and opportunities to meet John and Abigail Adams, Eliza Hamilton, Dolley Madison, and Samuel Adams.

The film “Choosing to be an American People” will be shown in the West Wing of Independence Hall and guests can also visit the replica Oval Office and Concord Bridge and the Pettus Randall Miniature Museum of American History.

American Village is located at 3727 Highway 119 in Montevallo. For more information and a complete schedule of events visit americanvillage.org/memorial-day.