Celebrating spring with crafts

× Expand Photo courtesy of Wayne Morris. Shoppers browse the merchandise during Chelsea’s fall craft fair in October 2022.

After the success of the Chelsea’s fall craft fair, there’s another one coming soon.

A spring craft fair is set for Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chelsea Community Center.

Jane Ann Mueller is the program director at the community center and has planned both events.

“The first one I did, I was flying by the seat of my pants,” Mueller said. “At the one in October, I had 45 vendors and it was hugely successful. Many vendors asked if I would be hosting another one in spring.”

Mueller said around 450 people attended the fall event, and she used not only the gym but every room in the community center for vendors. She prefers to keep it inside due to any potential weather issues.

The hours have also been extended to 3 p.m. since many ball games take place on Saturdays, and Mueller wanted to make sure everyone who wanted to come had the opportunity.

There is a vendor fee of $20, which includes a 10x10 space with a six-foot table and two chairs. Vendors can also bring two of their own tables or rent an additional one for $15. If more space is needed, multiple booths can be rented. Vendors can arrive at 7 a.m. the morning of the event to set up.

“It’s pretty much local vendors, but some of them have told friends who have also registered for the event, which is first come, first serve,” Mueller said.

Vendors who have already registered for the spring festival make items including quilt blanket ladders, candles, honey, crafts, Easter items, tea towel stenciling, monogramming and more.

There will also be food trucks outside including Chick-Fil-A, a barbecue vendor and a coffee truck.

“We want the events to be successful so [the vendors] will come back and participate again,” Mueller said.

There is no admission cost and the event is open to the community. Vendors can register at chelsea.recdesk.com/community.