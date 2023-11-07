Celebrations: Edwards – Herring

× Expand Tyler “Drew” Andrew Herring and Meredith Anne Edwards

Mr. and Mrs. Ric T. Edwards of Birmingham are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Meredith Anne, to Tyler “Drew” Andrew Herring.

Drew is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Derry Wade Herring of Birmingham. Meredith and Drew are both graduates of Oak Mountain High School and Auburn University.

Meredith graduated from Auburn in 2021 with a nursing degree and Drew graduated in 2021 with a dual degree in accounting and information systems. Both Meredith and Drew are employed in Birmingham.

They were engaged on the Edwards family farm in Sylacauga on Sept. 23. Their upcoming wedding is planned for Spring 2025.