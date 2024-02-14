Chamber luncheon attendees hear update on Jeff State

× Expand David Bobo speaks to attendees at the Shelby Chamber luncheon on Feb. 8. Photo by LEAH INGRAM Eagle

During the Feb. 8 Shelby County Chamber meeting, David Bobo- Director of Communications & Marketing for Jefferson State Community College- gave an overall update on the college and the variety of programs offered.

One of the largest community colleges in the state, JSCC serves about 15,000 students each year. There are more than 120 university transfer programs available, along with 33 career programs and numerous certificate programs at the four campuses in Jefferson, Shelby (Hoover), St. Clair (Pell City) and Chilton (Clanton) counties.

In addition to these campuses, the college has an extensive online presence to allow flexible learning from any location.

Some of the highlights Bobo shared included:

Average class size: 21

Average age of students: 22

44% of students are in the transfer program

28% of students are in the career tech program

19% of students are in the dual enrollment

9% of students are in a non-credit program

An average of students who attend JSCC take 7.4 credit hours per term, 36% receive financial aid and 42% are first generation college attendees in their family.

30% of students plan to transfer after their time at JSCC: 29% of students in the career and technical education programs are not looking for a four year degree; 33% are taking dual enrollment (high school students earning college credit) and 8% are enrolled in short term certificate planning.

Bobo said that JSCC offers fast track programs that are designed to quickly train individuals for immediate employment. Options include healthcare, IT, manufacturing, craft training, and business where students can complete the programs anywhere from six weeks to six months.

Some of the classes include insurance, paralegal, dental and medical assistant, pharmacy technician, heavy equipment operator, line worker, truck driver training, welding, cybersecurity, IT and more.

“The surgical technology program began in Jan. 2024 and the average salary in that profession is $82,108,” Bobo said.

For high school students who want to earn college credit before they graduate, JSCC offers a dual enrollment option. Those credits can be applied once they begin college and put them a step ahead.

Bobo said there are currently 3,265 students enrolled in the dual enrollment program from 64 high schools taking 101 different courses. The program has grown from just 5% of enrollment numbers in 2006 to over 35% in 2024.

College costs can be significant, and Bobo said that JSCC provides an affordable option at just $168 per credit hour. One year at JSCC averages around $4,032, compared to $11,100 at the University of Alabama and $12,536 at Auburn.

Student support services for success at the college include: counseling services, emergency grant assistance, food assistance, academic support and more.

“We are trying to help students stay in the pipeline and finish and become a contributing member of society,” Bobo said.