Chamber presents Diamond Awards

Leah Ingram Eagle
The Shelby County Chamber recognized nominees of the annual Shelby County Diamond Awards at a luncheon on Nov. 4.
The awards are designed to honor organizations and individuals who help make Shelby County the best place to live and do business in our state and were chosen from three categories: Non-Profit Organization of the Year, Public Servant of the Year and Citizen of the Year.
Nominees were evaluated on three specific criteria: How they have made a positive difference in the county or a specific municipality; Significant accomplishments achieved and how they have improved the County or a specific municipality.
In order to qualify, the nominated organization or individual had to meet one of following criteria: operates in Shelby County, works in Shelby County or lives in Shelby County.
Nominees for Citizen of the Year
- Bruce Andrews, Shelby County Arts Council
- Tiffany Bishop, Onin Group
- David Nolen, volunteer efforts in multiple efforts throughout his career include Shelby Co. Historical Society, Leadership Shelby County, former Shelby County Economic Development Authority and the chamber of commerce
- Jessie Wade, honoring officers lost to suicide and honoring all of our military heroes
- Martina Winston, volunteer for Pelham Parks, serving on the Pelham Personnel Board, the Junior League and Leadership Shelby County
Nominees for Public Servant of the Year
- Kevin Morris, Shelby County Commission, District 1
- Kenneth Paschal, Alabama House of Representatives, District 49
- Kim Reynolds, Office Administrator for the Shelby County Manager and Shelby County Commission
- Larry Wiggins, mayor of Westover
- Ricky Ruston, City Council Ward 3 and mayor for tempore for the city of Columbiana
Nominees for Nonprofit of the Year
- Blanket Fort Hope
- Calera Main Street
- Hatching Hope
- Jesus Works
- Middle Alabama Agency on Aging (M4A)
- Mosaic Counseling and Wellness
- Second Shift
- Shelby County Arts Council
- Shelby County Historical Society
The winners were:
- Public Servant of the Year: Kim Reynolds, Shelby County
- Non-profit Organization of the Year: Middle Alabama Agency on Aging (M4A)
- Citizen of the Year (two recipients): David Nolen and Martina Winston
Congratulations to all of our nominees, we truly have some outstanding individuals and organizations operating and living in this county,” said chamber president Kirk Mancer. “We appreciate the commitment and the passion that each of you provide in the time you give and the work that you do to help make Shelby County and all of our communities second to none.”