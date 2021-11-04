Chamber presents Diamond Awards

× Expand Leah Ingram Eagle

The Shelby County Chamber recognized nominees of the annual Shelby County Diamond Awards at a luncheon on Nov. 4.

The awards are designed to honor organizations and individuals who help make Shelby County the best place to live and do business in our state and were chosen from three categories: Non-Profit Organization of the Year, Public Servant of the Year and Citizen of the Year.

Nominees were evaluated on three specific criteria: How they have made a positive difference in the county or a specific municipality; Significant accomplishments achieved and how they have improved the County or a specific municipality.

In order to qualify, the nominated organization or individual had to meet one of following criteria: operates in Shelby County, works in Shelby County or lives in Shelby County.

Nominees for Citizen of the Year

Bruce Andrews, Shelby County Arts Council

Tiffany Bishop, Onin Group

David Nolen, volunteer efforts in multiple efforts throughout his career include Shelby Co. Historical Society, Leadership Shelby County, former Shelby County Economic Development Authority and the chamber of commerce

Jessie Wade, honoring officers lost to suicide and honoring all of our military heroes

Martina Winston, volunteer for Pelham Parks, serving on the Pelham Personnel Board, the Junior League and Leadership Shelby County

Nominees for Public Servant of the Year

Kevin Morris, Shelby County Commission, District 1

Kenneth Paschal, Alabama House of Representatives, District 49

Kim Reynolds, Office Administrator for the Shelby County Manager and Shelby County Commission

Larry Wiggins, mayor of Westover

Ricky Ruston, City Council Ward 3 and mayor for tempore for the city of Columbiana

Nominees for Nonprofit of the Year

Blanket Fort Hope

Calera Main Street

Hatching Hope

Jesus Works

Middle Alabama Agency on Aging (M4A)

Mosaic Counseling and Wellness

Second Shift

Shelby County Arts Council

Shelby County Historical Society

The winners were:

Public Servant of the Year : Kim Reynolds, Shelby County

: Kim Reynolds, Shelby County Non-profit Organization of the Year: Middle Alabama Agency on Aging (M4A)

Middle Alabama Agency on Aging (M4A) Citizen of the Year (two recipients): David Nolen and Martina Winston

Congratulations to all of our nominees, we truly have some outstanding individuals and organizations operating and living in this county,” said chamber president Kirk Mancer. “We appreciate the commitment and the passion that each of you provide in the time you give and the work that you do to help make Shelby County and all of our communities second to none.”