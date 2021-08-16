Chelsea mayor releases statement regarding potential annexation

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle. Chelsea City Hall will be closed Veterans Day and Nov. 28-29 for Thanksgiving.

The committee for self-reliance for Dunnavant Valley is hosting a community meeting tonight (8/16) and Tuesday (8/17) to answer questions regarding the proposed new Chelsea school system and annexation by the city of Chelsea. The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Double Oak Community Church in Mt Laurel.

Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer said he did not receive an invitation from the organizers to attend the event or speak and take questions.

He was only offered the opportunity to create a one page document explaining the benefits of citizenship in the city of Chelsea. The document would then be shared with the Dunnavant Valley residents that were in attendance.

Picklesimer had asked to be put on the agenda and to be given a chance to speak during the meeting. Jack Little, one of the committee members, told the mayor that the agenda and speakers (Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks, Shelby County Probate Judge Allison Boyd, members of the Cahaba Valley Fire District, County Manager Chad Scroggins and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office) were already firm and no other speakers would be allowed. Mayor Picklesimer indicated he had a statement prepared and was willing to take questions.

“At this point, the city of Chelsea has not offered annexation to any surrounding communities including Highland Lakes, Dunnavant Valley or Mt Laurel,” Picklesimer said. “Our plans have not changed. The original plan was to order a feasibility study in June. The results will be presented to us in October and we will make the document public and available to any and all that would like to see it. Once the results are public, an annexation plan would be presented at that time.”

Picklesimer said the reason he hasn't taken any questions to this point is that the city is waiting on the findings of the feasibility study to see what would be required in the form of property tax or any other revenue source to see if a city school system is feasible and possible.

“At this point, I no longer see a path forward to offer annexation to the Highland Lakes, Dunnavant Valley and Mt Laurel areas,” he said.