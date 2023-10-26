Church at Brook Hills to host 3rd annual Trunk or Treat on Oct. 29

The Church at Brook Hills, located at 3145 Brook Highland Parkway 35242, is organizing its third annual Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, Oct. 29, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The event will feature a display of over 70 creatively decorated cars, and an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 attendees are expected to gather on the campus to collect over 1/4 of a million pieces of candy.

Costumed individuals will engage with the attendees while they await their turn to explore the array of decorated car trunks. Parents attending the event will play a significant role as their children leave with more candy than they typically gather in their own neighborhoods.

The event's primary objective is to extend generous hospitality to the community, offer a secure location for Halloween festivities, and create an enjoyable setting for community members to interact with the people of Brook Hills.