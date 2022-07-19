City council approves lane extension, rezoning of International Park

The Hoover City Council accepted a bid for a turn lane extension on Valleydale Road at Jaguar Drive at the July 18 council meeting.

Gillespie Construction was awarded the bid over three other construction companies for $302,208.00, said Chris Reeves, city engineer for the city of Hoover.

The project will extend the length of the westbound right turn lane from 200 feet to 575 feet, Reeves said.

Construction should start in mid-to-late August with no lanes being closed by nearby schools, Reeves said.

The council also green-lit a property for conditional use for live entertainment at 2970 Lorna Road to Gary Beard, owner of the Park Crest Place event center.

Beard is expanding the center into the former Alacare and car lot, Reeves said.

There’s no additional information on Beard’s plans for the property, Reeves said.

The rezoning of the first sector of International Park was also approved by the council, which upgraded the property from PO (Planned Office) to PR-1 (Planned Single Family Residential District), for the purpose of developing seven townhomes and one single-family detached residence, Reeves said.

In other business, the council: