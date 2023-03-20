City of Hoover to borrow $85 million instead of $93 million due to premiums, discount

The Hoover City Council on Monday night gave its final approval to borrow $85 million to help pay for a new Interstate 459 interchange, an arts center and an estimated $20 million worth of improvements to the Hoover Met Stadium.

The city actually will receive $93.3 million by issuing warrants but only had to borrow $85 million because people buying the warrants paid $8.76 million in premiums to be able to do so, and the city received an underwriting discount of about $425,000, records show.

The city was able to get premiums on its warrants because of the city’s credit quality, the general market environment right now and investors’ appetite for the warrants, said Jason Grubbs, an investment banker with The Frazer Lanier Co., which is serving as the underwriter for the warrant issue. The sale is expected to close on or about Wednesday.

Of the $93.3 million the city will receive, the city plans to put $61 million toward construction of the new I-459 interchange (Exit 9) just west of South Shades Crest Road, $17 million toward a new arts center and $15 million toward improvements at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The total cost of the new interstate interchange is expected to be about $120 million, but the state, using federal money, has agreed to pick up $59 million in construction costs. The cost of building the arts center is expected to be about $20 million, but the city is plans to pull about $3 million from other capital funds. Similarly, $5 million of other capital funds would go toward expected improvements at the Hoover Met.

The city plans to make payments on this new debt over the next 20 years, but the city’s overall annual debt payments should drop from about $13.2 million to $13.1 million, Chief Financial Officer Tina Bolt said.

