Commission awards contract for paving, resurfacing projects

The Shelby County Commission approved a bid for Dunn Construction for a paving and resurfacing contract for $3,791,416.70 during the meeting on March 11.

County Engineer David Willingham said they did something a little different this year by splitting the county east and west and having two packages. The west half bid will be opened March 21.

“I’m really happy with the bids we got, and it’s a $112,000 difference from top to bottom,” he said. “We were pleased with the bids looking at the unit prices, it’s about $80,000 cheaper than last year.

A three person board of directors was appointed for the Dunnavant Valley Improvement District that includes developer William Thornton, Lauren Thornton Jameson and business owner Naseem Ailouny.

Since the improvement district was created by the commission, they have to appoint the members, said County Manager Chad Scroggins.

Scroggins shared during his county manager’s report that the job posting for the county’s CFO position will close on March 14 and said the commission should have recommendations of the top candidates prior to the next commission meeting on March 25.

A job is also posted on the county’s website for a Deputy County Manager position, which was restructured and new job duties were added.

Progress is being made on ambulance and EMT transport services, Scroggins said. The commission approved the ability for staff to go work with some of the areas in the county to try to incentivize additional transport services. Four ambulances are on order and set to arrive before Oct. 1 for Pelham and Alabaster and two additional units will arrive after Oct. 1.

CFO Cheryl Naugher shared that while there has been a decline in some budget areas, the county budget still has a positive overall budget variance of 1.9%.