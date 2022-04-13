Commission denies approval for improvement district

× Expand Shelby County seal

The Shelby County Commission unanimously voted against approving an improvement district in the Mt Laurel community.

During the April 11 meeting, Attorney Heyward Hosch addressed the commission to explain the petition from Clayton Properties group (d/b/a Harris Doyle Homes) and EBSCO Industries, Inc.

Hosch said this was not a statute that is designed necessarily to benefit the public body, the city, or the commission.

“It's not always a benefit to the governing body that's asked to help,” he said.

The Hillsong at Mt Laurel has been under construction since last fall, and the improvement district funds would be used to pay for things including water, piping and asphalt, which are normally paid for by the developers.

The petition would actually save the developer approximately $2 million, deferring the infrastructure cost of $800 per year for 20 years onto the home buyers.

County Manager Chad Scroggins said this did not come before the planning commission, although they initially approved the development, which includes 170 lots.

“This was brought up in January originally, but there were no details, so we asked for details,” Scroggins said. “95% of developers do not use the improvement district to pay for it.”

Commissioner Robbie Hayes said that he has served on the commission for 17 years and doesn’t remember ever doing this.

“I'm confused as to why the county should get involved in this,” he said. “Other developers are dealing with this without putting it on the county. I don't see why the county needs to get involved and I don't see the benefit of us getting involved.”

In other business, the commission approved a bid for a mobile health clinic trailer for $129,999, which will be purchased with ADECA funding and also approved Major Jay Fondren to be appointed to the Community Health Foundation Board.