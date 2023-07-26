Grandview to host community blood drive

× Expand Courtesy Brasfield & Gorrie Grandview Landscaping is nearing completion at Grandview Medical Center.

Grandview Medical Center and the American Red Cross will host a community blood drive Friday, July 28, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the hospital’s conference center located off the first floor lobby.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are accepted. To schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter keyword GRANDVIEW or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

The event is open to the public and donors will receive an exclusive Shark Week T-shirt from Discovery while supplies last. Bring a photo ID or an American Red Cross donor card with you. Free parking will be available the hospital parking deck. Donors can bring their parking ticket inside for validation.

Grandview Medical Center is located on U.S. 280 at 3690 Grandview Parkway, just east of The Summit on U.S. 280.